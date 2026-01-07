Kazakhstan - stability and predictability

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

prof. dr. Nina Dyulgerova

The President of Kazakhstan Kassam-Jomart Tokayev once again proves his clear vision and successful management model, guaranteeing that the country he leads will continue to be one of the leading factors in the Central Asian region. The president presents the main trends, the desired results and the multi-vector processes ensuring the successful development of Kazakhstan in his interview in the authoritative newspaper “Turkistan“. In it, the president makes an analysis in the context of the global transformation, in which Astana seeks to achieve economic, political and social balance through the prism of reforms. The main goal is to protect the interests of citizens and the competitiveness of the state in the regional and global plan. Of essential importance is one of the postulates of Kazakh policy “knowledge is important, not illusions“. This principle is also the basis for building a society based on justice, law, order and hard work. The moral aspect of the Kazakh state model is undeniable, which is once again being confirmed through reforms in various spheres of public life. This is very clearly evident in the new tax code, in which the emphasis is placed not on control, but on something much more important - the conscientious fulfillment of obligations by business and citizens.

An essential part of Kazakhstan's integration into the global energy transformation is Astana's consistent policy in the large-scale modernization of energy and utility facilities. Proof of this is the upcoming construction of hundreds of kilometers of engineering networks and the renovation of power lines.

An invariable element of the internal transformation of Kazakhstan's social development is the digitalization of public services and the active and reasonable use of artificial intelligence and technological discoveries.

The topic of the health status of President Tokayev and his colleagues, leaders of neighboring countries, also arouses interest. Following the example of American President Donald Trump, who publishes data on his health status, the information given in the interview is a kind of guarantee of a healthy politician who is responsible for his actions and decisions. The definition with which Kazakh President Tokayev defines himself - a statesman - is strong and accurate.