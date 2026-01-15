Cannibals - but now in euros!

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Today, "cannibals" are no longer tribes from distant times, but completely legal, licensed and even advertised structures. They do not use machetes, knives, cleavers, swords and spears, but contracts, price lists and "market logic". The cannibals of our time are the food chains with absurdly high prices, electricity distribution companies, mobile operators, water and sanitation companies and the real estate market. They do not kill directly, but slowly - through bills, fees and constant pressure on the income of the average person.



The minimum wage in our country is 620 euros. This is the starting point from which survival begins, not life. With this money, a person must pay for electricity, water, telephone, internet, food, transport and at least some kind of roof over his head. Everything else - health, culture, leisure, future – is a luxury. “Cannibals” don’t care how much you earn. They look at how much they can take.



The food chains are the first bite. Prices that rise without a clear connection to production, wages or logic. The same product costs more here than in richer countries. The explanation is always the same – transport, inflation, war, climate. But it’s never about profit. Profit is taboo, even though it’s the basis of everything.



Then come the electricity distribution companies. Electricity is not a luxury, but its price behaves as such. The bills change, the formulas are incomprehensible, and the customer is always at fault. If he doesn’t pay – sanctions follow. If he pays – he just survives another month. The same goes for the water supply companies, where water, without which there is no life, becomes yet another tool for draining.



Mobile operators complete the picture. Services that are vital for work and communication are sold at prices disproportionate to income. Contracts that you can't escape, fees that appear “administratively“, and the feeling that you are always trapped.



However, the biggest cannibal is real estate. Housing has become an investment product. Prices are rising, rents are soaring, and salaries are lagging behind. For young people, a home is a dream, for the elderly - the fear of being left without it. All this is happening against the backdrop of an economy that claims to be “developing“.



The ordinary person has no strategy, no reserves, no plan B. He is forced to shrink, save, postpone. He buys less, lives more modestly, denies himself elementary things. Not because he is lazy or incompetent, but because the system is designed that way – to take as long as it can.



Cannibals don't care if you run out of air. They know you'll always pay because you have no choice. And as long as the minimum wage remains at 620 euros and prices behave like a society with incomes three times higher, this is not a market. This is cannibalism in a suit and with the logo of „service“.