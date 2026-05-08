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"Russia in its current form of an imperial structure has no future. There will be no wonderful Russia in the future. And when Ukraine wins and Russia loses, the collapse of the empire will begin like in 1917", says Igor Yakovenko.

DV: Can it be said that with Putin coming to power, the KGB got what it wanted to get at the very end of the Soviet Union?

Igor Yakovenko: I think not. When Vladimir Putin came to power, the first thing he did was take the head of Interior Minister Vladimir Rushailo. At that time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was a more influential structure than the FSB (Federal Security Service - the successor to the KGB) and was above it. The FSB, divided into several parts, was humiliated. Putin restored the previous situation - the KGB stood above the internal affairs ministry. Now it is one of the weakest in the power structures of the government, they are called the "weaklings", they were humiliated.

"Putin does it for himself - it's about money"

But it is complete nonsense that now the power is in the hands of the FSB, because in our country we have a one-man regime. The power is held by Putin. When he comes to an FSB meeting, he comes to his subordinates. They are all his subordinates.

DV: Many compare Putin with Stalin - precisely because the regime is one-man. How fair is this comparison?

Yakovenko: After 1917, we have two one-man regimes - Stalin's and Putin's. But that's where the similarities end, because under Stalin, things weren't done for money. Yes, he was a swindler, like any Bolshevik, but he didn't do it for himself, but for the party. Now Putin does it for himself, it's just about money. This is a man who loves life very much in all its manifestations.

To the extent that there is Stalinism in Putin, he is very "lighthearted". He would also like to have a Gulag, but the regime is very weak. It's just that society is completely different. Stalin relied on a society of former peasants who moved to the city. And Putin doesn't need a Gulag on such a scale, because today the arrest of one person quickly becomes known to the entire country. Putin instills fear by arresting one person. And under Stalin, the same effect was achieved by arresting several tens of thousands. That's the difference. And that also speaks for itself, of course.

"With Putin, there is no ideology, there is only mythology"

With Putin, there is no ideology, there is only mythology. The difference is that ideology refers to the future, and mythology - to the past. That is, Putin has no vision of the future. What is the “Russian world“? This is something that once existed in the past. That is why he is constantly looking for something in history... he deals with the past, and Stalinism dealt with the future. It was a powerful ideology. But the situation we are in now gradually became inevitable. Putin is the Russian version of fascism.

DW: On social networks you call for donations to the “Freedom of Russia“ Legion and for drones for the Ukrainian army. Do you understand that you are a small exception even among the minority of opponents of the current regime?

Yakovenko: It's just that for me the situation is extremely clear. There is a war going on right now and political self-determination is very simple - either you are on the side of Russia or on the side of Ukraine and you want Russia to be defeated. And I want Russia to be defeated. Then you collect money to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine…

DV: Do you want Russia's defeat for purely ethical reasons, that is, because there is an aggressor and a victim of aggression? Or do you think that defeat will benefit Russia?

Yakovenko: First of all, I proceed from the fact that in this war the right side must be supported. The right side is Ukraine. That is why I want Russia's defeat. That is the first. And secondly, I think that Russia in its current form, as an imperial structure, has no future. There will be no wonderful Russia in the future, I am convinced of this. It is just that my entire 50-year experience in studying the sociology of Russia shows that there will be no wonderful Russia within these vast borders.

DV: And what does size have to do with it? Canada is a huge country. The USA is not small either…

"A process of disintegration will begin, like in 1917"

Yakovenko: Yes, that is true. But Russia is an empire. The USA has never been an empire, Canada has never been an empire. Russia was created as a result of conquests… And when, I hope with the help of many and various efforts, Ukraine wins and Russia suffers defeat, a process of disintegration will begin, like in 1917.

DV: Why? You yourself said that the people are not subjects. Then who will take care of it, who will suddenly do it?

Yakovenko: Right now, Putin is in a situation of severe military defeat – the result is catastrophic. Because, firstly, a million zombies who are used to killing for big money, who are now at the front and killing Ukrainians for a lot of money, they will be left without work and will invade, as in 1917. Back at the end of 1916, this entire Russian army poured into Petersburg and Moscow and with their bayonets actually brought first the revolution, and then the coup.

"A sinister mass, imbued with hatred and habits of killing"

What is the Russian army? Half are mercenaries, and the other half – criminals. Here is this sinister mass, imbued with hatred, habits and skills of killing, will invade Russia. And this will be more terrible than 1917. And no power will stand.

DV: In your opinion, the Soviet Union has not yet completely collapsed?

Yakovenko: Of course. Empires do not survive in the 21st century. The Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Ottoman Empire, the British Empire, other empires - they collapsed in different ways, but they all collapsed. The Russian Empire survived for a very long time. It has already tried to collapse twice - in 1917 and in 1991. However, now it is on the verge of collapse. And Putin has greatly accelerated this collapse - on February 24, 2022.

Igor Yakovenko is a sociologist, journalist and former deputy of the State Duma of Russia, and currently - a political emigrant and blogger. Konstantin Eggert talks to him.