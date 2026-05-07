Looking for a third for a runoff

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If we assume until proven otherwise that two of the players in the presidential elections will be the current President Yotova and the outgoing Prime Minister Gyurov, this largely predetermines the final result.

There is only one question mark - whether Yotova will win in the first round, or next Sunday. In order to reach a runoff, another player is needed who will attract a solid number of votes to prevent the first lady from automatically remaining on Dondukov 2.

Yotova reminds Georgi Parvanov, who in ten years in the presidency did not make a single spectacular blunder, that even a slip that would remain as a stain in the chronicles of our recent past. Thanks to experience, and apparently intellect, Yotova is also "concrete" from the side of offshoots - there simply are none. And what is more important than that for a president with representative functions, limited to handing out mandates according to the house book and congratulating us on March 3 and the New Year.

Radev's wave will soon end and by the fall there will be the last splashes left of it, which Yotova doesn't actually need.

With Andrey Gyurov, the situation and starting position are quite different. After Borisov pinned the "Eurozone" badge on his jacket and stormed out of power, supposedly because of the dissatisfaction of the "denzi-budgetarians", but in fact, so that the wave of appreciation would not carry him away, Andrey Gyurov stood in the gap.

No one is arguing anymore whether there is or is not an appreciation - it is a fact, sometimes double, sometimes even triple. And people don't care whether this happened because of the euro or because of the endless mischief of the bored Donald Trump, who ruined the image of the Persian Gulf as the most prosperous and peaceful place in the world.

The euro, of course, apart from our sentiments towards our centuries-old national currency, is not in itself to blame for anything. There is no way. It simply became an occasion for the disgusting game of entrepreneurs. Prices began to rise preventively and blatantly in the summer, so that the relevant tyrants would not fall under the blows of the authorities after January 1, who were supposed to make sure that there were no unjustified jumps.

The regulators and the other strict uncles and aunts made sure "great" that there were no outrages - almost like in a song by Assen Vassilev. After the prices were converted to euros, "rounding" came - of course, relentlessly upward.

The third wave of appreciation came with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

It was supposed to happen, but during that time Gyurov was prime minister, while Radev, who played his cards brilliantly with the impossible referendum on the timing of entering the eurozone, stole the bonuses because he "warned what awaits us", as his fans reasoned.

And the election result said it all.

Andrei Gyurov would have difficulty expanding his circle of support beyond the so-called fans of the yellow-paved road, which in the meantime began to split into left and right-wing cobblestones.

Another problem. What if Mirchev, Bozanov and Atanasov appoint some apostle - great martyr of judicial reform as their president? That would be the end. Let's add the echo of the Petrohan hysteria, which was written on the account of "We continue the change".

Even "the new sheriff in town" Dechev shrugged his shoulders helplessly in response to the expectations for some other truth, besides the promoted and obviously most probable one.

Having mentioned Dechev, we must also mention his Sancho Panza in the battle with the Roma "authorities" in the election campaign - Kandev.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior actively maintains social profiles and, as the antithesis of Gyurov, who would attract different votes, could be included as a candidate for vice president. A strange couple, both of them from Gotse Delchev. "The Finyagata" - a bearer of Pepe's values, whatever they may be, and "The Silovaka" - a robber hunter who created a sense of order - Batman, Spiderman and Superman in one - a kind of proto-Boyko from the "Chakra" era.

The two would at best reach a runoff, but, as mentioned, for that to happen, a third person is needed who would "sacrifice", earning a good percentage to trip Yotova. Well, there is no such person in sight.

The athletes, as far as we still have them, went to Radev, and in previous elections it was proven and reconfirmed that scientists and doctors are not held in high esteem in our country.

For Borisov himself, it is already too late - he will be humiliated and disgraced spectacularly. He did not dare to enter into a direct duel even when he was at his strongest. He actually did it only once, when he became mayor of the capital, but then the match was "played" after Sofianski's abdication in the midst of the garbage drama. Boyko does not want to lose even in a Santa Claus on the train, let alone risk someone beating him in a majority. A mass vote for a candidate from one of the other parties scattered by the emergence of "Progressive Bulgaria" is out of the question, at least at this stage.

So... a third strong player is being sought, but there is none to be seen.

What do you think of Prof. Rachev?