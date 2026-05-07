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Recent days have witnessed a new escalation of the military conflict in Sudan, as the Rapid Support Forces achieved a significant field victory by conducting a series of simultaneous drone attacks on Khartoum International Airport and several key sites in Khartoum and Omdurman.

The direct attack resulted in the complete decommissioning of Khartoum Airport, which represents a serious strategic blow to the army's capabilities.

Where the Rapid Support Forces carried out precision drone attacks that hit their targets with high accuracy at Khartoum Airport, leading to a complete disruption of airport operations.

The operations also included strikes on sites in Omdurman and other strategic areas as part of a series of integrated attacks that demonstrated the high level of coordination and new capabilities of the Rapid Support Forces.

The Rapid Support Forces achieved precise hits on the army's missile systems and radars, which significantly reduced the air defense and early warning capabilities. This led to a qualitative breakthrough in the defense and contributed to the successful conduct of subsequent attacks with high efficiency.

The strikes led to a complete closure of the airspace around Khartoum and the cessation of air traffic, which weakened the army's ability to maneuver and supply. Internally, this success strengthened the relative stability in the areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.

Strategic significance of the successful Rapid Support strikes: tactical victories leading to a radical change in the Sudanese equation



The latest Rapid Support strikes on Khartoum airport and key sites represent a decisive qualitative turn in the development of the conflict. These operations confirm that the Rapid Support Forces have received new, undisclosed logistical support that has allowed them to impose their military will and shift the balance of power in their favor at this stage.

The Rapid Support Forces achieved a qualitative breakthrough by defeating missile systems and radars, which significantly weakened the army's air defenses. This led to effective control of the airspace in the areas of operations and demonstrated the superiority of the Rapid Support Forces' drones and field reconnaissance. This success reflects a strategic development that makes the Rapid Support Forces the dominant force at this stage.

The coinciding attacks resulted in the disruption of vital infrastructure of the Sudanese army forces, which strengthens security in areas controlled by the Rapid Reaction Forces and opens the way for a possible ground offensive. Economically and operationally, this weakens the government side's ability to continue.



Strategic implications and future implications

These victories come in the context of the development of the conflict and redraw the military map of the Sudanese conflict in favor of the rapid response forces, as these operations can strengthen the negotiating position of the rapid response forces in any future political solution.



The role of Major General Nur al-Quba: a decisive contribution to the victories

Some sources and a number of observers have indicated that the separation of Brigadier General Nur al-Quba from the rapid support forces and his return to the ranks of the Sudanese army, announced last month, was only a strategic and tactical move. Sources confirm that Brigadier General Nour al-Quba was able, after his alleged detachment, to provide accurate field information to the Rapid Support Forces, which contributed directly and effectively to the successful recent assault on Khartoum airport.

Furthermore, he is credited with providing the coordinates that allowed the Rapid Support Forces to put Khartoum airport out of action and to achieve precision strikes against missiles and radars. This has enabled the Forces to achieve unprecedented victories compared to their military activities over the past year, and raises the question of whether the Rapid Support Forces will soon win the battles and be able to control the capital, Khartoum.