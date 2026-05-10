Kiril Petkov: They want to scold Radev and the free opposition in order to forget about the Borisov-Peevski tandem

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The march of the chameleons has begun in full force.

And here I am not talking about the political players, but about the political infrastructure of the oligarchy — oligarchs chameleons, yellow media - chameleons „independent“ analysts - chameleons.

I opened the PIK with interest: not a single negative article against „Progressive Bulgaria“. In „Epicenter“ the same. And Valeria Veleva is already praising Radev.

How quickly they change color. Like sensitive weather vanes. And all this with one clear goal: to pit Radev against the people with whom there is still a chance of electing a normal Supreme Judicial Council and a new normal Prosecutor General.

That is why the headlines in the yellow media are so carefully selected:

„Ivo Hristov told the truth: PPDB are no longer necessary.“

„Petar Vitanov with a hot comment: PP or DB will not support us for judicial reform because they want a monopoly over it.“

„The parliament will not have a summer vacation, the agreement with Ukraine will not be ratified.“

The goal is obvious: the biggest problem should stop being Peevski and Borisov, and instead wars should start between the ruling party and the free opposition.

And in the meantime Borisov remains silent, Peevski — even quieter, watching from the front row like lambs who were born yesterday… chrissimi… understanding…

Yes, the people from PB made several serious blunders in a short time. And spiteful interviews like Ivo Hristov's only add fuel to the fire. But someone needs to remind the progressive people in Progressive Bulgaria like Ivan Demerdzhiev, Pekanov and the rest of this group of something very clear:

The problem is not the free people in the free opposition. It is not the people with a European orientation. The problem is the “Borisov – Peevski“ model. And it must be uprooted before political ideologues start developing their evolutionary theories on television.

If this is not understood quickly, the march of the chameleons will intensify. With one single goal: for the PB to forget why it appeared, what it promised and what it was supposedly fighting against.

Without a normal Supreme Judicial Council, there will be no dismantling of the oligarchic model. And if this is missed, it will also be the beginning of the end.

It is time for a quick correction of behavior, focus and political instinct. Otherwise, the march of the chameleons will take the PB exactly to where there is no return.

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