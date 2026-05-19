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Since the start of Operation "Epic Fury" (the military offensive against Iran - ed.), which began on February 28, China has taken a very cautious and limited role in overt support for Iran. On March 2, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the US and Israeli strikes violated international law, showing political support without direct participation, writes Girish Lingana for WION.

There are also signs of quiet, indirect help. Ships from China carrying sodium perchlorate, a chemical used in rocket fuel, are believed to have reached Iran. US intelligence has warned that China may also be preparing to deliver shoulder-fired missiles that can target helicopters and low-flying aircraft.

However, China has not provided significant direct support in the form of money or overt military aid. Instead, its biggest role has come from an unexpected area: space.

As The Economist points out, social media is now flooded with satellite images of the Middle East, taken by Chinese satellites and shared by Chinese companies. At the same time, US companies have restricted access to their satellite data due to pressure from the Trump administration. This has cut off journalists, researchers and analysts from obtaining important open information.

This restriction has now become even stricter. Planet Labs, a major US satellite company, has moved from a 14-day delay to an indefinite blackout on April 5, 2026. This means that users no longer know when or if they will receive new images. As a result, the global OSINT (open source intelligence) community is now heavily reliant on Chinese and European satellite data.

One of the main triggers for this shift was the Minab incident on February 28, when a US missile hit a school in Iran. Chinese satellite images were later used by international journalists to prove US involvement, creating global pressure. This is seen as one of the reasons for the strong American reaction against what some call "space transparency".

These developments make Chinese satellite images more important than ever. They show how much China has improved its Earth observation technology, meaning satellites that capture detailed images. It also shows that the West no longer has complete control over high-quality space imagery.

For analysts, this creates a mixed situation. The Chinese imagery is useful, but it also raises serious concerns about control and credibility.

The ongoing war has become a major opportunity for Chinese satellite companies to expand globally. As The Economist notes, expert Bill Greer says that US restrictions are inadvertently helping competitors like China, as American firms are being held back while others fill the gap.

There is also growing evidence of direct links between Chinese satellite companies and Iran. Leaked documents from April 15 revealed that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had acquired a Chinese satellite called TEE-01B, built by Earth Eye Co. That satellite was reportedly used to target Prince Sultan Air Base on March 14, making it a major “proof” of real operational support.

China’s strength lies in its rapidly expanding satellite network. In 2025 alone, it launched over 120 Earth observation satellites, bringing its total to over 640, second only to the United States. These satellites use cameras, radar, and radio signals to observe the Earth.

In China, the distinction between private companies and the government is very thin, meaning that many companies are closely tied to the state. For example, the Jilin-1 network, with over 100 satellites, is linked to the military and can capture images of any location on Earth every 10 minutes.

In terms of technology, China and the United States are now almost equal. China’s Superview Neo-1 satellite can produce images as clear as the best American systems. In some areas, such as how often satellites revisit the same location, China may even be ahead because it has more satellites.

China is also making advances in in-space data processing, which means analyzing images before they are sent back to Earth. Experts believe this advantage will grow further as China leads in remote sensing technology - tools used to study the Earth from space.

Another key advantage is that Chinese firms are not constrained by Western “gateway control” rules that limit what satellite imagery can share. A Dubai-based company said Chinese partners provide faster and easier access to data, without the delays of strict export rules.

However, Chinese companies also have their own limitations, as they operate under government control. A former US intelligence official said they operate only within the limits of what is permitted by the Communist Party.

In some cases, Chinese satellite imagery has actually revealed damage to US military equipment and energy facilities in the Persian Gulf that governments may have preferred to keep hidden. This has increased transparency in certain situations.

Companies like MizarVision are using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance satellite imagery. AI helps sharpen blurry images, identify objects like planes, and track movement over time. Even if the images are blurry, AI helps analysts understand what’s happening.

At the same time, AI isn’t always accurate. Some labels may be wrong, but feedback helps improve the system. Experts can correct mistakes, and the AI learns to become more accurate.

This isn’t the first time Chinese satellite companies have supported groups opposed to the United States. In the past, CGST has shared images with the Wagner Group and the Houthi rebels, which could help attack military assets. Even after sanctions, Chinese companies like Spacety have continued to grow and attract funding.

China is also making advances in satellite video technology. Networks like Jilin-1 and Zhuhai-1 can record video from space, while only one American company, Planet, has similar capabilities. Jilin-1 even uses laser communication to send video directly to Earth.

However, some experts remain cautious. They worry about military ties and say Chinese companies do not always respond to requests for data.

Previously, many believed that more satellites would bring greater global transparency. But today, the situation is different. As more countries build their own systems, most are focused on defense and intelligence, not on public sharing.

In simple terms, the world is moving towards a reality in which more countries are watching each other, but less information is publicly available to everyone.