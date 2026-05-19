The new Renault Clio dethrones Dacia Sandero

The European car market rearranged its cards in the most dramatic way possible in the first months of 2026, launching new favorites to the top. The real sensation of the season, however, is called the Renault Clio, which officially dethrones the previous leader Dacia Sandero and won the title of the best-selling new car on the Old Continent. Launched in September 2025, the French supermini recorded an impressive 55,800 registrations in the first quarter, becoming an absolute hit and leaving Sandero only in seventh place in the overall ranking. Thanks to this triumph, the Renault brand has consolidated itself in the top five of the most preferred brands in Europe, breathing down the neck of traditional giants such as BMW, Toyota, Skoda and the undisputed leader Volkswagen.

However, the big surprise for the industry comes from the American shores in the face of the Tesla Model Y, which has made a phenomenal and unexpected renaissance. Only a year ago, the brand was experiencing a real nightmare in key markets such as Germany and France, where the collapse in sales exceeded 70% - a direct result of Elon Musk's political faltering in the campaign and administration of Donald Trump. However, it seems that European buyers have a short memory or simply cannot resist good offers. The combination of strategic price adjustments and the long-awaited facelift has proven to be a winning formula, reporting explosive growth of nearly 61.5% year-on-year. With 51,500 units sold, Musk's electric SUV rocketed straight to second place in popularity on the continent.

The return of the American crossover to the spotlight is even more impressive given the overall performance of the sector. Currently, the Tesla Model Y is the only all-electric vehicle that manages to break not only into the top 10, but also into the top 20 on the European market, leaving behind classic petrol and diesel icons such as the Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen T-Roc. To understand the scale of this market dominance, it is enough to look at the performance of the competition - the second best-selling electric vehicle in the ranking is the Czech Skoda Elroq, which barely manages to close the top 30, highlighting the fact that for now Tesla continues to play in a league of its own. Here are the ten most frequently purchased new cars in Europe in the first quarter of 2026:

Renault Clio - 55.8 thousand registrations,

Tesla Model Y - 51.5 thousand registrations,

Volkswagen Golf - 50.8 thousand registrations,

Nissan Qashqai - 49.7 thousand registrations,

Toyota Yaris Cross - 49.4 thousand registrations,

Volkswagen T-Roc - 49.3 thousand registrations,

Dacia Sandero - 48.9 thousand registrations,

Volkswagen Tiguan - 47.2 thousand registrations,

Peugeot 208 - 46.6 thousand registrations,

Peugeot 2008 - 45.7 thousand registrations.