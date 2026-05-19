The German automotive industry has once again found itself trapped, and the specter of the chip crisis has returned with full force to the horizon. This time, however, the blow did not come from unforeseen global cataclysms, but is a direct consequence of Brussels' political maneuvering. The latest, twentieth package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union has literally cut off delicate supply chains, leaving the giants in Munich and Stuttgart to languish for key electronic components, the authoritative economic publication Handelsblatt warns.

The reason for imposing severe restrictions on the Chinese technology giant lies in the accusations of directly supporting the Russian military machine. According to official documents under the 20th package of sanctions by the European Union, Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology has made over 200 deliveries of dual-use electronic components (for civilian and military purposes) to Russia since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. Investigations by Western intelligence agencies and the Ukrainian military revealed that diodes, transistors and semiconductors manufactured by the company - which are generally used in mass automotive production - were found in the remains of Russian drones, ammunition and navigation systems for missiles on the battlefield. Brussels argues for the “blacklist” that the Asian manufacturer knowingly supplied Russian distributors closely linked to the local military-industrial complex with scarce electronics.

At the epicenter of the new turmoil was an unexpected decision made earlier this spring. In April, European leaders added six Asian technology players to their blacklist, including the giant Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co., better known in the market simply as Yangjie. The move effectively blocked the path of Chinese semiconductors to European assembly lines. For local manufacturers, this turned into a real cold shower, as Yangjie served as a lifeline at a time when the business was trying to catch its breath after the previous large-scale shock with the Dutch supplier Nexperia.

Industry experts are already openly sounding the alarm that the situation is quickly getting out of control. Dominik Zillner, who heads Components at Service, did not hide his disappointment and described the loss of this key partner as another major blow to the sector. According to him, the Chinese company has managed to fill the huge market gap that opened in the fall of 2025, while Nexperia is still making unsuccessful attempts to get back on its feet. Now, however, that alternative has been wiped out with a stroke of the pen in Brussels.

The wave of panic has already swept through smaller players in the chain. Noureddine Seddiqi, managing director of Sand & Silicon, says that his customers are really nervous and are looking for urgent solutions to save production. The problem is that there is almost nothing freely available on the market. Yangjie's competitors have long since loaded their production capacities to the limit and do not have the capacity to take on additional orders. According to Seddiqi, the available stock of components will not reach most companies until the end of the summer or the beginning of the fall. Automotive managers are pressed to the wall and are praying for a miracle or an emergency alternative before their reserves dry up completely between July and October.