Diana Damyanova: Civil arrest, bro!

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

1. THE EVENT

A person who receives 4.85 euros per hour /separately the tip/ obstructs himself while performing his official duties on the road in front of the car of a person who receives 40 euros per hour /separately the commissions/.

This was commented on "Facebook" by PR expert Diana Damyanova.

From the footage circulating in many places, it is clear that the person who receives 4.85 euros per hour is probably in some way hindering the movement of the car, driven by the person who receives 40 euros per hour. Whether he really hinders it is a topic of real expertise

2. THE PROBLEM

The man who gets 40 euros per hour, after an apparently unsuccessful dialogue with the man who gets 4.85 euros per hour, calls “our” police and reports what happened.

Meanwhile, the man who gets 4.85 per hour finishes his job /maybe even tries to leave before finishing it/, but the recipient of the shipment shows up and it is delivered and the man who gets 4.85 per hour tries to withdraw from the crime scene.

3. THE POLICY

The man who gets 40 euros per part considers it his right to carry out a “civil arrest” over the offender by standing with his body in front of the moving car. After a short race, the metal still wins over the body and the car of the “criminal”, who receives 4.85 euros per hour, is removed from the scene of the crime, even though the person who receives 40 euros per hour ordered the opposite.

4. MORE POLITICS

The topic of citizen's arrest is particularly popular in the country and among one /even two/ political forces. In the last month alone, the leader of the idea that it is he /Boets/ who has the right to carry out citizen's arrests, was photographed in solemn meetings with the following persons – Minister of the Interior of the caretaker government, Minister of Justice of the caretaker government and if I'm not mistaken, the Prime Minister of the same.

All of them obviously stand behind the right of this fighter, who, among other things, has a dubious mental state, to arrest whenever and wherever necessary.

Why then should the person who receives 40 euros per hour not have this fundamental, democratic right?

5. DEMOCRACY

At the same time, but in another place, a dozen colleagues of the person who receives 40 euros per hour, who also receive the same amount, democratically allow the song Bangaranga /I will not discuss its creative qualities/ in parliament, cheerfully singing and dancing from a sitting position to the said song. Their action was provoked by the singer's unacceptable statement that the song would not enter parliament.

Here it is, it entered, and at the time when another of their colleagues was making a citizen's arrest on the street against a trespasser.

6. THE CONSEQUENCES

The body of the man who earns 40 euros per hour became known again, and the body of the man who earns 4.85 per hour spent over 24 /actually unknown how many for now/ hours in custody.

Probably for his offense, namely to park incorrectly in order to make his delivery, to violate the right of the man with the body to make a civil arrest and who knows what else, he has been registered with the police, he will be fired and I do not know yet what consequences await him, but it is known that for insult /at one time there was talk of beating/, but the man with the body denied/…so I do not know exactly what hooligan qualifications will be made to him

PS. I don't know the guy who gets 4.85 an hour, but if anyone knows him, please write to me and I will cover the full costs of his legal defense.

Because otherwise you know how it is, citizen's arrest, after citizen's arrest.

And equality for all before the law, you know that, right?