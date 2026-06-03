Why have so many cars suddenly appeared in North Korea?

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You can tell them by the color of the license plate - if it's yellow, it's a private car. And these cars are increasingly appearing on the streets of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang. Social media and videos from news agencies are increasingly showing footage of new cars and even traffic jams on the streets of the isolated country, reports the German public broadcaster ARD.

"Recently, the number of vehicles has increased so much that issues such as air pollution have become a problem for the North Korean authorities," says Lee San-yong of the Daily NK publication, which specializes in covering events from North Korea. With the increasing number of cars, the lack of sufficient parking spaces is even more frequently discussed, he also explained to ARD.

Almost no gas stations and car repair shops

Until now, private cars were so uncommon in North Korea that even new apartment buildings in Pyongyang were designed without parking spaces for residents. Gas stations and fuel for cars are also almost nonexistent. There is practically no infrastructure for spare parts, and there are no car repair shops.

But where does this sudden increase in cars on North Korean streets come from? One reason seems to be a change in legislation, Frederic Spohr, head of the office of the "Friedrich Naumann" Foundation, told ARD. in the South Korean capital Seoul.

"From a legal point of view, it is now easier to own a car in North Korea," explains Spohr, adding that just a few years ago it was practically impossible to own a private car.

Smuggling from China?

Another reason: although exporting cars to North Korea is against UN sanctions, many cars from China are currently apparently finding their way to the isolated country. "Imagine that Chinese border guards turn a blind eye or accept bribes - there are many ways to get cars across the border," says Spohr.

"When I travel in the border region between China and North Korea today, I notice that there are more taxis and more private cars on the roads," says South Korean researcher Jung-Eun Lee, who has analyzed photos taken along the 1,400-kilometer border between China and North Korea.

Recently, the models have become so diverse that it is difficult to identify a dominant brand. "It wasn't like that before," says the researcher.

Without connections, nothing happens

It is clear, however, that a large proportion of North Koreans still cannot afford a private car. Without close ties to the Kim regime, nothing happens. And at the moment, these North Korean elites are clearly the object of special attention, believes Frederik Spohr.

"There are people who have accumulated money - in any way. And they demand a certain standard," explains Spohr. According to him, supporters of the regime are simply offered something in return - for example, a personal car.

Kim himself also acquired a luxury car in early 2024. It was given to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Author: Torsten Ifland (ARD)