FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

As of today, Bulgaria and Rumen Radev officially took the place of Viktor Orbán's Hungary as the main opponent of the common European policy towards Russia. Yes, they will enter the global and European information flow. They will receive praise in Russia, a cold attitude in the EU and over time, "sanctions" against us will also flow. It is inevitable.

Our country will veto the common EU position regarding sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill - a man who not only did not condemn the war, but repeatedly justified it, blessed it and presented it as a spiritual mission. Radev is so confused on the subject, especially the excuse that he is a scoundrel for the Orthodox in Russia - after all, the Orthodox in Ukraine are killing you. And that is what the sanctions are for.

You may have grown up in a small town and become a "big" person. You may have sentiment towards Russia. You may even think that you are defending Orthodoxy. But when you occupy the highest state office, you no longer represent yourself. You represent Bulgaria, and bowing your head to a foreign patriarch is an expression of a complex and humiliates the nation.

Bulgaria is a sovereign European country with dignity, history, and its own national interest.

That is why the issue of the next presidential elections is gaining even greater importance.

Regardless of their differences, democratic and pro-European forces will have to find a common formula and a common candidate capable of opposing Bulgaria's gradual deviation from its European path.

The dispute is whether Bulgaria will remain a confident European country or will continue to slide into the role of the most convenient conduit for Kremlin influence in the European Union.