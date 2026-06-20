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Let's think - in the place of the European Commission, how would you view the excessive deficit procedure after Radev's EU veto? As an absolute necessity. Even if there are softer options, you will go for the hard one.

This was warned on "Facebook" by Iliyan Vassilev.

With each such act of putting Radev before Moscow, the European Commission will gradually include the protective mechanisms that finally threw Orban out of power. Monitoring of Bulgaria has already been activated.

We are already "suspicious". We are not yet a "foreign body" like Orban, but we are very close.

In general, my dear mocker - Radev chose to be with Russia, just when it is a clear loser.

And we are losers. Again.