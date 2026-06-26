Neither the municipality nor the RNSK are stopping repairs on the native Black Sea coast! High prices, bu

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In June, I visited our and Italian seas. Well, I couldn't help but be struck by the contrasts.

This was commented on "Facebook" by Evgeniy Kanev.

Here are three memorable sketches from our seaside tourism.

(1) 8 am - construction should have been completed in mid-May, but furious hammers invade and arrest your sleep. To my horror - Saturday and Sunday - the cannonade continues and becomes the disco hit of the holiday.

Calls to the municipality and the RNSK without an answer. But apparently someone called to warn the builder where the "annoying guy" has settled. So the next morning at 8:00 the doorbell rings. A bearded, sloppy worker in blue work clothes - rarely taken off since the beginning of the season - tries to smile and hand over a bottle of wine as a generous gesture of apology. With the idea - from now on everything is fine, the construction can continue.

(2) A nice, shiny establishment on the beach - tempting for a coffee. Everything is correct, even the young waiters are surprisingly polite. It's time to pay and I hand over my card. "We only accept cash" - I hear an intrusive tone. When asked why there was no warning, a shrug of the shoulders follows. The problem - that I have no cash - is mine.

(3) You walk around the city - as well as the beach - the number of tourists gives the impression of April, not June. You expect - well, then the quality of services and the parameters of the offers must have improved significantly.

Double beam: Western European prices with Central Asian quality. Efforts to win over the client - 0.

Italy

No, it cannot be said that the Italians are much better or different from us. Quite the opposite.

But … the system of caring for tourists immediately makes an impression. Again less than the usual number of tourists - the locals say - about inflation and uncertainty as reasons. But prices - lower than ours, and the quality is super European.

For example - you go to the beach. Everything is super clean and tidy, the staff makes sure you don't miss out. A changing room like a … modern bathroom. The toilets shine. Sand like gold. The sea - well, ours is better. But I was impressed by how through the hot sand that you can't step on - the lifeguards had flooded a strip so that people could go to the sea safely.

Details, diligence and care.

I won't make a grand summary - but this is the difference between a settled European and an unsettled Balkan country - the thought of people, not just profit. The people who govern us have never cared about anyone else but themselves and their circle.

“Here I am a person, here I shop” - every Bulgarian would say - on their way to the sea in Greece or Italy.