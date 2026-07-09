Turkish Energy Diplomacy in Action: How Ankara “froze” the “BOTAŞ” deal to save its larger ambition

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

After weeks of intense behind-the-scenes negotiations, Turkey has officially agreed to “freeze” for 15 months the controversial energy contract between state-owned company BOTAŞ (BOTAŞ) and Bulgarian “Bulgargaz”.

The decision, finalized after a key meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Bulgarian counterpart in Ankara on the eve of the NATO summit, has sparked a wave of analysis and commentary in Turkish political and expert circles. While the government presents the move as an act of strategic partnership and good neighborliness, independent energy analysts in Turkey see a deep pragmatism aimed at preserving long-term geopolitical interests. goals of the country.

The official position: Regional stability and flexible diplomacy

The news of the 15-month suspension of heavy capacity fees was presented by the authorities in Ankara not as a retreat, but as a victory for Turkish regional policy. The Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar stressed that the new protocol signed aims to update the terms in accordance with “current market conditions“ and to ensure a review of the contract on a “win-win“ (mutual benefit) principle.

Turkish state media, including Anadolu Agency and TRT Haber, emphasized the fact that Turkey is not losing ground, but is strengthening its status as a reliable partner. Increasing the capacity for natural gas transmission from Turkey is seen as vital not only for bilateral relations, but also for the overall energy security of Eastern Europe.

Hakan Fidan's Doctrine: The Big Picture of Connectivity

A particularly strong impression was made in Turkish political circles by the analyses of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. In his official statements, he explicitly stated that the case surrounding the contract with BOTAŞ should not be viewed in isolation, as it is “just one element of a much broader strategic partnership“ in the region.

According to Fidan, Ankara is linking its energy flexibility with progress on large-scale infrastructure and geopolitical projects. Among them, the following stand out:

The “Green Energy“ Project: A Mega-Initiative for Clean Energy Transmission and Trading, Involving Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Project: A Mega-Initiative for Clean Energy Transmission and Trading, Involving Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Electricity Interconnections: Plans to finalize new projects that will increase electricity transmission capacity by an additional 700 to 1,100 megawatts.

Transport Corridors: Turkey's Insistence on the Construction of the Black Sea Highway and the Opening of a Second Railway Crossing on the Common Border.

Thus, Turkish diplomacy uses the tactical retreat on the gas contract as leverage to accelerate infrastructure connectivity, in which Ankara has a vital interest.

BOTAŞ's Economic Performance and LNG Terminal Capacity

To understand the mood in Turkey, one must look at the financial reality of the BOTAŞ. Turkish economists point out that the company is operating in a period of huge market expansion, supported by a strong state strategy to diversify away from Russian dependence.

Over the past year, the company has signed historic long-term agreements, including 20-year contract with global giant Mercuria for the supply of a total of 70 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), starting effectively from 2026 As supplies from the US will mainly be delivered during the winter seasons, it is critically important for Turkey that its regasification terminals operate at full capacity and without logistical disruptions in the regional network.

Turkey currently has one of the most modern LNG infrastructures in Europe, including three active FSRU terminals (floating regasification platforms) and two onshore terminals, the total capacity of which exceeds the needs of the domestic market. The freezing of the contract with “Bulgargaz“ for 15 months allows BOTAŞ to redirect free capacities to other European buyers, without losing real market shares in the Balkans in the long term.

Turkish experts' forecasts for the regional market until the end of 2026.

Turkish energy analysts predict serious dynamics in the regional gas market until the end of 2026 According to their forecasts, a moderate decrease in global gas demand and stabilization of prices will force suppliers to offer more flexible trading schemes.

Experts in Ankara outline the following trends by December 2026:

End of the era of blind “take or pay“ (take-or-pay) : The current model, requiring fixed payments for capacity regardless of usage, is becoming unsustainable in the market. Therefore, the 15-month window will be used by BOTAŞ to adjust pricing to the actual quantities transported.

Competitive pressure from the Southern Gas Corridor : Turkey seeks to maintain its role as a major transit hub before alternative routes through Greece capture a larger market share.

Financial restructuring: Stopping the accumulation of new debts allows the Turkish state company to negotiate a clear schedule for the payment of already accumulated overdue amounts on cross-border transmission, avoiding heavy international arbitrations that would damage the country's reputation as a secure gas hub.

A new era in energy relations

Ultimately, analyses in Turkey show that the “frozen“ The contract is not seen as a failure for BOTAŞ, but as a calculated diplomatic and economic move. By showing flexibility, Ankara is buying time to restructure the market by the end of 2026, while cementing its position as an unavoidable “energy gateway” on Europe’s doorstep, turning trade tensions into long-term geopolitical leverage.