Viktor Orbán on summer vacation! Vacation or political maneuvering?

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Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán toured several countries after his defeat in the spring parliamentary elections in the country, after which he lost power and went into opposition. Initially, he went to the United States to watch the World Cup matches, then arrived in Serbia for a brass music festival, and was recently photographed in Croatia with party members. Hungarian society is wondering whether the former Prime Minister is really just on vacation, or is he busy with political activity.

World football and world organization

Hungarian investigative journalist Szabolcs Pany from the Hungarian investigative media “Direct 36“ and the Warsaw-based investigative website “Vsquare.org“, which in March published a story about the ties between Orbán's government and Russia, said on its personal website that as a former prime minister, Orbán may be looking for a new job in international organizations, and his visit to the United States a few weeks ago laid the groundwork for this. “In recent months, the former prime minister has decided that his career in Hungarian domestic politics is over, so he is now exploring possible options to leave the country,” the investigative journalist said. According to one of Pany's sources, Orbán has discussed a possible position at FIFA with the organization's leadership, and from another source, the journalist learned that Orbán is seeking the support of his ideological allies - the presidents of Argentina and the United States - Javier Milley and Donald Trump to become Deputy Secretary-General of the UN.

Later on the air of “Clubradio“ Pani stated that “Viktor Orbán's American friends, close to Trump, are racking their brains on how they can throw a lifeline to the former Hungarian Prime Minister“. “It seems quite clear that if a search for responsibility begins in Hungary, the former Prime Minister will be contacted by representatives of the prosecutor's office. Hence the plan that he should be granted some kind of diplomatic immunity. A high position in the UN would be perfectly suitable for the purpose“, he added. The journalist noted that the mandate of the UN Secretary-General expires at the end of the year and there are significant chances that Antonio Guterres will be replaced in the post by the Argentine Rafael Grossi (currently Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency). "This is a figure close to Argentine President Millay, who came here to support the Fidesz election campaign. So he could open the door for Orbán. Of course, it is also important that the members of the UN Security Council and the major powers - China, Russia, the USA - support him, but as we saw in the campaign, this has already happened," Pany reminded.

In turn, the Hungarian Internet portal "Portfolio" points out that in any case, a high position in FIFA would be a much more difficult goal for Orbán. First of all, the former prime minister would have to become president or vice-president of the Hungarian Football Federation in order to be able to run for the FIFA council as the Hungarian candidate to replace Sándor Csány, and then he would have to receive the support of the UEFA member associations. Csany currently holds the position of vice-president of the FIFA Council, and his term expires in 2027.

“Fake News“, or “Duck“ in Hungarian!“, is how Fidesz Communications Director Bertalan Havasi began his commentary on the topic of Orban's international appointments, reported the Hungarian publication “Heti Vilaggazdasag“.

Serbian rakia and music during an energy crisis at home

The former Hungarian prime minister's visit to Serbia, where he attended the Guca Trumpet Festival, also raised questions. A video posted on social media in which he drinks plum rakia with one of the most iconic figures in Serbian music – Boban Markovic.

“There is a saying in Serbia that free cheese is only in a mousetrap, and the trip to Guca also includes a less folkloric financial detail“, commented the Hungarian investigative media “Balk.hu“. Boban Markovic is one of the most famous trumpet players in the Balkans and is particularly popular in Hungary. Last year, when Orban was prime minister, the National Film Institute of Hungary supported with nearly a quarter of a billion forints (about 700 thousand euros) a documentary about the musician's life and his ties to Hungary. The documentary tells the story of music, friendship and a special bond - how Hungary became his second home after Serbia.

And the Hungarian English-language publication “Daily News Hungary“ draws attention to the company of the former Hungarian prime minister. One of the men accompanying Orban has been identified as Oskar Vilagy, a Slovak-Hungarian billionaire and deputy CEO of the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL (“Magyar Olay“). Vilagy is a former head of “Slovnaft“, the Slovak refinery owned by MOL, and is the majority owner of the Slovak football club “DAK 1904“, based in the predominantly ethnic Hungarian town of Dunajská Streda (Dunaszerdahez – Hungarian). According to the report, Orban and Vilagy have apparently remained close despite recent political changes in Hungary. The other man accompanying Orban has been identified as architect Daniel Tarácszky. Tarácszky is linked to the construction of the Orbán family's Hatvanpusta estate - a property that has attracted significant political and public attention in Hungary, as well as receiving public contracts related to a number of construction projects financed with public funds during Orbán's rule.

The vacation photos were received negatively in Hungary, notes the English-language publication “Hungarian Conservative“. Against the backdrop of record heat, the Danube's historically low level, which has halted the operation of the “Paks” nuclear power plant, and the declared nationwide energy emergency, the former prime minister is drinking brandy and listening to trumpets abroad. Current prime minister Péter Magyar has also attacked Orbán's absence during a national crisis. He said the Fidesz leader had not commented directly on the crisis, but instead "sent his lackeys to speak", arguing that a leader of a major party should call for national unity. Meanwhile, Fidesz representatives have been attacking the new government for its handling of the crisis, but their arguments have clearly weakened in Orban's absence, the publication notes.

Remote tightening of ranks directly from Croatia?

In recent years, hardly a summer has passed without at least one Hungarian tourist taking a photo of Viktor Orban in Croatia, and this year is no different, the Hungarian internet portal „444.hu“ commented in turn. Readers of the publication sent photos of Orbán walking in Opatija with his party colleagues from Antal Rogan, (now head of the Fidesz propaganda apparatus) and with the director general of the "House of Terror" museum, Maria Schmitt. Other photos show the former prime minister getting out of a black Mercedes and entering a restaurant with Rogan and Schmitt.

Orbán enjoyed the hospitality of the Schmitt family in Croatia in a villa, the sole owner of which is their daughter Anna Ungar, notes the online publication "Telex.hu". The media outlet recalls that Ungar is the CEO of a real estate company that, according to previous journalistic investigations, had questionable ties to the Ministry of Agriculture during Orbán's government.

Maria Schmitt was one of the leaders of Viktor Orbán's internal opposition after his second election defeat in 2006, which demanded that the ousted prime minister hand over the leadership to Fidesz because the party could not win elections with him. After Orbán returned to power a few years later, Schmitt's position weakened, but eventually Orbán forgave her publicly and Schmitt, officially a historian, became one of the biggest defenders of Orbán's regime, recalls “Halo Magyar“.

In turn, the tabloid “Blik“ notes that nothing can be said with certainty about the meeting between Orbán, Rogan and Schmidt, but it is entirely possible that they were either preparing together the new Fidesz strategy for the autumn political season, or that Orbán was trying to tighten the ranks in the party after the spring defeat.

“In accordance with previous practice, we cannot provide information about Viktor Orbán's private programs“, noted Fidesz press secretary Bertalan Havasi, quoted by “24.hu“.

In addition, Prime Minister Magyar sharply attacked the Fidesz leader for his summer tours. “Viktor Orbán alone and completely removed himself from the list of relevant figures in political life“, said the Prime Minister, quoted by “Origo“.