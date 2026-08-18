Ukraine attacks Moscow with hundreds of drones

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Ukraine attacks the Moscow region with hundreds of drones. A Wildberries warehouse has been hit again. Information that British drones were used in the attack has caused tension between Moscow and London.

Moscow and the surrounding areas of the Russian capital were subjected to a massive drone attack overnight. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 620 drones were involved in the attack. About 180 of them were neutralized by air defense in the Moscow region. The work of airports in the Russian capital was temporarily suspended. Sobyanin did not say whether and how many drones reached their targets, reported by ARD.

A Wildberries warehouse was hit again

An 83-year-old man died after a drone fell on his property. Several people were also injured in the Moscow region. A warehouse belonging to the logistics concern Wildberries has been hit again. A fire broke out, which has since been extinguished. Ukraine accuses Wildberries of supplying equipment to the Russian army - including components for drones.

In addition, residential buildings, shops and a power plant were damaged, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, reported on Telegram. In Domodedovo, where one of Moscow's airports is located, a warehouse with medicines caught fire. Several residential buildings were also damaged there.

In other settlements, there was also damage to civilian infrastructure, including a school. In the city of Podolsk, about 40 kilometers from Moscow, three people were injured. And in the Rostov region, southern Russia, at least three people have died, according to local authorities.

Were British drones used?

Meanwhile, a report in the “Sunday Times“ has caused tension between the governments in Moscow and London. The British publication claims that two drones manufactured by British companies and supplied to Ukraine were used in the attack on military and industrial targets in Russia.

In response, the Russian embassy in London threatened with “consequences“. The United Kingdom will have to “bear responsibility“ for military cooperation with Ukraine and “pay the appropriate price“, ARD quoted the Russian mission as saying.

A British government spokesman rejected the threats and stressed that his country would continue to support Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia's aggressive war, the United Kingdom has stood firmly on the side of Ukraine, the German public media also recalls.

New Russian missile attacks on Ukraine

According to information from Kiev, during the night Russia again attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, guided bombs and drones. The targets were, among others, the capital Kiev, as well as the industrial cities of Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih. According to Ukrainian authorities, at least ten people were killed in a Russian missile attack in the Kharkiv region. Russia has recently stepped up its missile attacks, including cruise missiles, as the Ukrainian army lacks sufficient modern anti-aircraft missiles.

For more than four years, Ukraine has been defending itself with the help of the West against Russia's aggressive war. For counterattacks on Russian territory, Kiev mainly uses drones, but increasingly also cruise missiles, recalls the other major public media in Germany ZDF.