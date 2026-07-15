Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The July 15th Resistance is Unprecedented in the World History of Democracy

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One of the most ruthless coup attempts in Turkey's political history took place exactly 10 years ago – on July 15, 2016. The aim of the coup attempt, carried out by a terrorist network that had secretly infiltrated the institutions of our country, was to put the future of our people under control, pushing Turkey towards long-term chaos. Our worthy people, who stood up to the rebels, defending their independence and future, declared to the whole world with heroic resistance that the national will cannot be enslaved in these lands. The prudence, courage and foresight shown by the Turkish people on the night of July 15th are undoubtedly an unprecedented example in the history of world democracy.

This treacherous coup attempt, carried out by the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), was not just a common coup attempt, but a comprehensive occupation attempt that also threatened the independence of our country. The first targets of the coup plotters were the Presidential Complex and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey - institutions that symbolize the national will and independence of our people. In the statement I made on the night of July 15th, I emphasized that I have never before recognized a power higher than the power of the people. When I made this statement, I was convinced that the Turkish people would defend their own will. And indeed, that very night, our people, who filled the streets with great faith and confidence and refused to submit to the terrorist organization. In order to protect the independence of their country, its democratic achievements and their free will, our people resisted at the cost of their lives, repelled the coup plotters and created an epic of national will that will be proudly told from generation to generation.

Inspired by the courageous position of our people, we also took immediate action to quickly eliminate the negative consequences of this insidious coup attempt. In the shortest possible time, we implemented structural reforms that eliminated as a source of threat any formations in state institutions capable of undermining the democratic functioning of the state through non-political means. Subsequently, we achieved critical successes in the operations carried out at home and abroad, within the framework of the strategy to destroy the remaining terrorist organizations against which we are fighting. Finally, we launched the "Türkiye without Terrorism" process, which opened a new page in the history of our national unity and cohesion. This process, which is one of the main stages on the path to realizing our vision of "Türkiye Century", is confidently advancing towards its goal thanks to the inclusive and unifying approach, the efforts of our competent security services and the support of political institutions. I believe that the success of the "Türkiye without Terrorism" process will contribute not only to the tranquility of our country, but also to peace in our entire region.

As a result of the struggle we waged against the perpetrators of this coup attempt, which also aimed at the economic prosperity and development of our country, we took decisive steps towards a more prosperous future through projects we put into operation in sectors such as energy, transportation, healthcare, agriculture, technology and defense. Over the past 10 years, through the “National Technology Drive“ we have made significant progress in the defense, aviation and space industries. We have developed electric and intelligent transportation systems and have sought to justify the sacrifices of our people through large-scale investments in the fields of healthcare and agriculture. During this period, we have also created a number of internationally recognized products. Among them, our electric car TOGG, our national fighter jet KAAN, our national corvettes and our unmanned aerial vehicles rank first.

On the other hand, over the past 10 years, with its enterprising approach to foreign policy, Türkiye has established itself as an influential actor in resolving crises and conflicts both regionally and globally. In all crisis regions, we have not sided with the strong, but with the wronged and the righteous, and we have not shied away from taking responsibility for the sake of restoring peace and tranquility. Wherever there has been oppression or injustice, we have become the voice of international law, justice and conscience. If today Turkey is defined as a country whose contribution to regional and global issues is sought, whose opinion is respected and whose views are addressed, then the basis of this success is the will of our worthy people, who on the night of July 15 defended their independence and their future at the cost of their lives.

The fight against terrorism, which requires international cooperation, continues to occupy a priority place on our foreign policy agenda. As is known, the process of internal disintegration in the overseas structure of FETO (FETÖ) has accelerated in the last two years. However, we are aware that some countries still, albeit covertly, support this organization and shelter its members. On this occasion, I would like to emphasize the need for increased attention to FETO – an organization that considers any means permissible in the name of achieving its goals, disguises itself under any guise and without hesitation abuses concepts such as democracy, freedom, human rights and other universal values. As a nation that lost 253 of its citizens killed by the coup plotters on the night of July 15, our main expectation from the international community is to support Turkey's just struggle. Global peace, security and prosperity can only be achieved through a resolute and uncompromising fight against terrorist organizations without any distinction, as well as through sincere cooperation.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of the Republic of Turkey