Stoyan Panchev: The hunger is not for staff, but for cheap staff

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108 thousand imported workers in 3 years. This was announced on BNT by the Minister of Social Affairs Natalia Efremova.

Unfortunately, instead of emphasizing what a growing problem the replacement of Bulgarians with foreign workers is (including in social terms), the minister went through all possible clichés from the companies importing the workers.

This was commented on "Facebook" by Stoyan Panchev.

1. There was a hunger for staff, claims Ms. Efremova - while at the same time we observe staff replacement - local people are leaving and foreign people are being hired in their place. The hunger is for cheap staff.

2. Half of those registered with the labor offices did not have good qualifications. That's exactly the kind of staff that is imported - Bachorski's cleaners and Glovo's deliverymen are not professors of nuclear physics.

3. In fact, employers had a "hunger for skills" and that's why they imported from abroad. Yes, that's why we have waiters, warehouse workers and salespeople from Nepal and Uzbekistan. There is no Bulgarian alive with such skills.

If this is going to be the policy of the Bulgarian People's Party on the issue of migration, they will in practice repeat the assembly workers who started the mass import of foreigners.