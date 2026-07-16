FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

RADEV was elected by Bulgarian people who want balance in Bulgaria's foreign policy.

The vague cause of Ukraine, propagated outside of history, geography and reason/reason for war, is distant for the COALITION OF THE UNWILLING, who elected Radev with an overwhelming majority. In this sense, Radev represents the real assessment of the sovereign. People who do not represent a large electoral mass are shouting against Radev, these are people with an inflated media effect - but without voters. But with a foreign program from which Bulgaria has no benefits.

The same people, for example Radan, should be asked one important thing - how far should the aid for one of the warring countries go - because every lev for Ukraine is becoming unbearable for us - especially after the pro-change government.

And do we, loyal to Atlanticism, after the money, naturally somehow want to send real manpower into these wars? Would such a culmination be desirable and real for you? Radev is here to prevent what the yellow vest wanted to do - more wrong money in a foreign and increasingly fascist war.

However, the nation, the people, do not want to get involved.

The minority will not be silent - but at least say - what else do you want us to give to this war? Money? Equipment? Men?

Say it honestly.

Don't hide behind EU propaganda - do you want us to participate in this war anymore or talk about NEUTRALITY.

Something that has been talked about since the 1940s. Remember!