The situation on the front line in Ukraine remains extremely dynamic and tense as of 5:05 a.m. on August 5, 2026. In the past hours, senior Ukrainian military officials, independent analysts, and popular military bloggers have outlined the main trends on the battlefield, marked by increased Russian pressure in Donbas, technological innovations in detail, and an unprecedented wave of Ukrainian air strikes in the enemy's rear.

Assessment by the General Staff and High Command

In official statements and briefings from last night, representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) emphasize the heavy defensive operation in the Donetsk region. The tactical situation around Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk is particularly critical. Russian forces have concentrated significant reserves, trying to cut off the main logistical arteries connecting these two key cities. Army spokesmen, quoted in regular reports on (hxxps://www.ukrinform.net), indicate that the enemy is using the advantage in manpower and massive dropping of guided aerial bombs (GAB) to destroy Ukrainian fortifications even before the infantry attacks. At the same time, successful tactical counter-actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region in the direction of Borova are also reported, where Ukrainian units have managed to restore part of their positions.

The opinion of Ukrainian military experts and new technologies

Leading Ukrainian analysts pay serious attention to the logistical challenges and the increased use of new technological means by the enemy. According to expert comments published in the analyses of (hxxps://www.investor.bg), the Russian army has put into operation new reactive unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Banderol“ type and drones “Geran-4“.

Military experts reveal that the “Banderol“ reactive drones are distinguished by an extremely high speed (over 350 km/h) and a low acoustic profile, which makes them difficult to detect by mobile fire groups. They are used for quick strikes on the tactical rear and seriously hinder the night logistics of the Armed Forces around Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. Experts emphasize that the lack of sufficient interceptors for Western air defense systems (such as Patriot) remains the biggest security gap in the Ukrainian deep rear, which was also proven in the recent ballistic strikes against Kiev.

Voices from Telegram: The Strategic Campaign in the Russian Rear

In the Ukrainian segment of Telegram, popular military bloggers and field commanders reveal details about the parallel “drone war“ and the large-scale development of the Ukrainian long-range drone campaign. According to publications by Ukrainian UAV operators, cited by world agencies such as (hxxps://wtop.com), in recent days Ukraine has launched an unprecedented wave of attacks aimed at systematic pressure on Russian economic and military infrastructure deep behind the border.

Bloggers massively share footage of successful hits on warehouses in Russia – specifically, logistics centers of the Wildberries company, which Kiev claims are used to store military equipment, uniforms and drone components. The destruction of vast areas of these bases in the Samara and Vladimir regions has been confirmed, with bloggers noting that these strikes will seriously delay the winter equipment of Russian recruits. On the other hand, on the front line itself, bloggers express great indignation at the Russian tactics in Kherson, defined as a “drone safari“ against civilians in the markets.