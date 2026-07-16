Evgeni Petrov: You are lying to yourself that Radev and the cops will go to get us out of the EU, Moscow needs a Trojan

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

There is something very disturbing in Radev's behavior and positions that I do not understand. God forbid me from pretending to be an expert on everything, but after more than 40 years at the top of the profession, following the news and comments and with basic knowledge of domestic and foreign politics, I feel completely confused and disturbed.

This is what he wrote on "Facebook" journalist Evgeni Petrov.

Within 2-3 months, Radev proposed a bad budget, sabotaged Rheinmetall's investment, refused aid to Ukraine and participation in the Coalition of the Willing, thus not joining the collective anti-missile defense system. And in general, he shifts all the blame for the state of the country to the previous rulers (envelope No. 1 of the bearded joke).

I am confused because of the two faces of the prime minister at home and abroad, because of the complete lack of foundation, concreteness and program for governance, which a government that has an absolute majority behind it should have had long ago. My feeling is like driving at night in thick fog.

And I am worried because I did not assume that he would turn his gaze to the northeast so soon, so sharply and so unequivocally.

If you think that Radev and the cops will set out to take us out of the EU, you are deeply mistaken. Because Moscow needs a Trojan Horse in Brussels. And just in case - a weak and pliable one, so that it can be dependent.

I expect the second envelope soon, and if it continues like this, I hope we can write him the third one ourselves.