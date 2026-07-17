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Galab Donev and the Ministry of Finance should not behave like pinched ladies - they didn't know what they were getting into?! At least because the two ladies, who are deputy ministers of finance, are direct participants in the preparation and implementation of a large part of the budgets and policies in recent years.

This was commented on "Facebook" by Kuzman Iliev.

Not making key strategic improvements at the beginning, when there is broad support for them and the economy is growing, is irresponsible. Currently, the Ministry of Finance is actually sabotaging the “Radev” cabinet, because it is depriving it of the tools for any policies and effective actions.

Revenues are growing at a high rate due to inflation, but expenses must be tamed right now, otherwise the hole will widen. There will be a slowdown in revenue growth, and there are also arbitration cases with “Nexo” (3 billion dollars) and “Lukoil“/Litasko (3 billion euros), which also hang like a sword of Damocles over our public finances.

The request that de facto by the end of the mandate there will be no budget balancing is an irresponsible request for indebtedness, raising taxes and relying on PR, instead of a real improvement in the economic picture and the living standard of Bulgarians.

We are incurring huge debts to feed foreign military industries, and we lack a management program and clearly outlined priorities in terms of infrastructure, healthcare and education.

BULGARIA CAN do much more than that, but we must act prudently and strategically.