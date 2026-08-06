Moskvich 3 reaches record low price

Market pressure and intensified competition have forced the capital manufacturer to take radical financial steps in the battle for customers. The official portal of the brand revealed details about a new large-scale campaign for direct price reductions, aimed at models produced in 2025 and 2026. The total amount of the price reduction reaches an impressive 360,000 rubles (about 3,800 euros). The financial structure of the offer relies on a direct premium of 300,000 rubles (about 3,200 euros) from the factory itself, to which the dealer network adds a kind of bonus, doubling the remaining 60,000 rubles (about 640 euros) in favor of the end buyer.

Thanks to this aggressive pricing policy, the standard version of the Moskvich 3 with a manual transmission already starts at just 1.6 million rubles (about 17,000 euros) in the last summer month. However, the commercial offer does not stop there, as it allows for combination with preferential credit mechanisms supported by the state. When using the full package of government subsidies, the threshold for acquiring the new vehicle drops to a record 1.3 million rubles (about 13,800 euros).

The difference from the standard catalog values shows how serious the current reduction is. Under normal conditions, the recommended final price without promotional packages for the base model year 2025 is about 2.0 million rubles (about 21,200 euros), while the updated version for 2026 is sold with an additional 88,000 rubles (about 935 euros) on top. At the same time, the highest level of equipment in the range reaches an upper limit of 2.3 million rubles (about 24,400 euros).

Under the hood of the Moskvich 3 is the familiar 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline unit, developing a maximum power of 136 horsepower. The thrust is transmitted to the front axle via a six-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT), depending on the buyer's preferences.