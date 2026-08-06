Donald Trump demanded an urgent explanation from the Pentagon chief: Where are the missiles?

US President Donald Trump, during a cabinet meeting at Camp David, demanded explanations from Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett regarding the depletion of missile stocks amid the conflict with Iran, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, Trump asked Hegsett to "explain why, by all appearances, he was misled about the acute shortage of ammunition, which now threatens to limit military options with respect to Iran."

The clash took place last Friday and, according to the sources, Trump believed that the ammunition problem "has already been resolved."

According to one of the newspaper's interlocutors, the shortage of ammunition, especially long-range guided missiles and anti-aircraft missiles, has become one of the reasons why Trump has abandoned further massive strikes against Iran in recent days.

On Thursday night, Trump said that, as before, he would prefer to make a deal with Iran to avoid unnecessary casualties.

"I would rather make a deal because I don't want to kill people," he said, speaking at a rally in Las Vegas.

The US president noted that negotiations are ongoing and that he does not yet know what will happen next.