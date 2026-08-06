During a meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors, former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army and current ambassador of Kiev in London, General Valery Zaluzhny, expressed skepticism about the country's immediate accession to the Alliance, Reuters reported.

“Unfortunately, in the current form of the organization, we cannot join. It is impossible with the current level of development of our armed forces to enter a structure that is still guided by doctrines from World War II,“, Zaluzhny stressed.

He explicitly declared that he remains a staunch supporter of NATO, but called for radical transformation and adaptation to 21st century technologies. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hastened to clarify that his words were interpreted out of context and Kiev's strategic course towards full membership remains unchanged, writes kyivindependent.com. However, the general insisted that Ukraine urgently needs the technologies of its allies - including missile defense and space capabilities, and in parallel it should consider participating in new defense blocs, such as the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) under the leadership of Great Britain, adds Ukrainska Pravda.

Tensions in the skies: 250% increase in NATO interceptions

Security on NATO's eastern flank and Europe's military architecture are passing through a critical turning point. Last July, an unprecedented peak in aviation tensions was recorded. Alliance fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian military aircraft with over 250% more often compared to the same period last year.

The information was officially confirmed by the Joint Command of NATO's Allied Forces in Central and Eastern Europe, published in X. According to the report, Russian aircraft are systematically violating safety rules in international airspace, flying without previously filed flight plans and with transponders turned off. The Polish Air Force announced that in the last 48 hours alone, their fighters have intercepted a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the second time in a row (source: aa.com.tr).

Negotiations on “Patriot“: US and Ukraine seek compromise

Kiev's critical need for air defense remains a top priority, especially after the massive Russian strikes on the Kiev region over the past 24 hours (source: ukranews.com). According to diplomatic sources, the White House has not interrupted negotiations with Ukraine for the joint production of anti-aircraft missiles for the “Patriot“ systems, despite hesitant signals from US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

Although Trump recently expressed reservations about sharing top-secret military technologies (source: rbc.ua), NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker confirmed that talks on co-production with European and Ukrainian partners are continuing actively. Three main scenarios are being considered:

Production of components in Ukraine and final assembly in Germany.

Inclusion of Kiev in the existing joint program between the US and Europe.

Licensing a cheaper modification of the PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Ukrainian factories.

However, experts warn that the technological certification cycle takes time and actual production of Ukrainian Patriot missiles will not start before next year. This is forcing Kiev to insist on urgent direct supplies from the existing arsenals of Western countries for the upcoming winter.