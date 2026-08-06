Iliyan Vassilev: Another own goal on an international field by Prime Minister Rumen Radev

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Another own goal on an international field by the Radev cabinet. The Prime Minister chose to demonstrate firmness by standing up for the people in black shirts and the extreme nationalists. Probably because he perceives them as part of his potential electorate, he identifies with them. The problem is that once again he doesn't think one step ahead.

It's not just that it's not particularly wise to enter into conflict with the Jewish community over a case involving minors. The much bigger problem is that when the institutions are silent for two days and then start seeking justification through counter-accusations, this already looks like a defensive reaction, not a search for the truth.

If there were indeed illegal actions by the Italian Jewish youth, they should have been documented and acted upon immediately. The law applies to everyone, regardless of whether they are Bulgarian or foreign citizens. But when such allegations appear only after public outrage, after official reactions from the Italian authorities and after prolonged institutional silence, the effect is the opposite - they look like an attempt at retroactive justification. This is a political own goal.

The good news is that Andrey Gyurov chose to clearly position himself on the topic and outlined a different approach from that of Rumen Radev. And Yotova - Radev's alter ego, is silent. She will do this throughout her new term, if elected.

In politics, such dividing lines matter.

And one more thing.

It is unacceptable that what happened in Gaza is used as an argument to belittle or justify another act of violence. One injustice does not cancel out another. One can simultaneously condemn the killings of civilians and children in Gaza, condemn the terrorist attack by “Hamas“ that unleashed the current war, and equally categorically condemn the manifestations of neo-Nazi symbolism, aggression, and violence.

These are not mutually exclusive positions. On the contrary - they stem from the same principle: that violence and hatred cannot be justified according to who is the perpetrator and who is the victim.

The battle for public opinion lies ahead. The Italian authorities have records of what happened and will present their version of the facts. The question is what evidence will those who today so persistently defend their native “patriots“ have at their disposal. These photos of broken furniture have no way of being linked to the specific case, let alone the damage of 15,000 euros.

It is the facts, not political declarations, that will determine which version will prevail.