Approved by the Pentagon! Erdogan saves Ukraine with ATACMS, HIMARS and thousands of shells

Turkey intends to provide Ukraine with a large batch of weapons. The shipment will include, in particular, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and missiles for them, including the tactical ATACMS.

This became known from the notifications that the US State Department submitted to Congress, the BBC specified.

The State Department's notifications were published in the Congressional Bulletin on August 6, and Turkish and Ukrainian media reported on them on August 8.

One of the notifications talks about the provision of 12 M270 installations. These are HIMARS on a tracked chassis, but also 2,524 missiles with cluster warheads and 47,000 203-mm cluster artillery shells.

The second announcement reports 70 M39 ATACMS missiles.

The resale of American weapons from Turkey requires Washington's consent.

Both notifications state: "The US government is prepared to approve this delivery, taking into account political, military, economic and human rights considerations, as well as arms control requirements".