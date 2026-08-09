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The incident with the drone, which invaded Bulgarian airspace and exploded in the immediate vicinity of the "Kardam" border checkpoint, in a matter of hours became a litmus test for the maturity of our political scene.

Instead of serving as yet another severe institutional crisis, the case quickly transformed into a demonstration of how hasty politicking can play a bad joke. The adequate and quick reaction of the ruling party on the issue of the drone literally scorched the enthusiasm of the excited opposition, and the double blow for the PP-DB came from the fact that the drone was not Russian.

The first blow: Institutional coolness against chaos

Opposition forces traditionally rely on delay, lack of coordination or institutional helplessness in such emergency situations to attack the legitimacy of the cabinet. This time, however, the scenario failed. The lightning-fast convening of the Security Council to the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the immediate secession of the region and the redeployment of additional forces of the “Border Police“ and air defense assets along our northern border demonstrated security and control. Before the critics could even deploy their theses about “broken national security”, the state machine had already been activated, depriving the opposition of its initial bread – accusations of incompetence. [1, 2, 3] The Second Blow: The Lost Geopolitical Narrative of the PP-DB The real disappointment for the PP-DB representatives, however, came along the lines of the geopolitical narrative. The coalition's initial ardent positions were quick to link the incident to an attempted attack on critical infrastructure near the compressor station of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline. Suggestions emerged from their representatives that if a “Russian connection” was established, the Kremlin's message would be difficult to confuse. The expectation of a Russian provocation was to become the perfect PR tool to demonstrate Euro-Atlantic vigilance. [1, 2, 3] However, reality struck a double blow. The official analysis of the Ministry of Defense showed that the remains belonged to a decoy drone "Maya" - a type of aircraft widely used by the Ukrainian armed forces. The subsequent convening of a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the official assurance from Kiev that the aircraft was not deliberately directed at Bulgaria, finally closed the page on the "Russian aggression on Bulgarian territory". [1, 2, 3, 4] GERB and "Vazrazhdane": The political chessboard surrounding the incident While the PP-DB rushed to capitalize geopolitically, the other political forces reacted in a fundamentally different way, outlining the new dividing lines in parliament: GERB chose the position of the cold-blooded arbitrator. The party was quick to cool the heat by categorically stating that "Bulgaria's security is not a topic for party propaganda". In doing so, they indirectly accused the PP-DB of hasty politicking and supported the thesis that in times of crisis, institutions should speak with facts, not parties with slogans. [1] "Vazrazhdane", for its part, predictably used the incident to attack the country's overall foreign policy. Their leader Kostadin Kostadinov announced that what happened was not a surprise, given the "aggressive policy that a series of Bulgarian governments have already been pursuing". Representatives of the party even went to a location near Kardam, trying to impose the thesis that the power-hogging is dragging us into a foreign conflict. [1, 2, 3] When facts are silent, PR loses The PP-DB's attempt to politically capitalize on a crisis in the field of national security came face to face with inconvenient facts. Instead of the expected pressure on the government, the coalition found itself in the position of a hasty speaking party, whose geopolitical clichés outpaced the conclusions of experts. [1] The "Kardam" case proved once again that in comments on national defense and security, emotions only bring liabilities. And the government, through its cool-headed and quick response, managed not only to control the situation on the ground, but also to gain a strategic advantage in the political arena. [1, 2]