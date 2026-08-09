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Volodymyr Zelensky: Putin is considering closing the borders and how to deceive his people

Volodymyr Zelensky: Putin is considering closing the borders and how to deceive his people

Meanwhile, TASS reported that US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit both Kiev and Moscow in the near future

Aug 9, 2026 12:53 109

Volodymyr Zelensky: Putin is considering closing the borders and how to deceive his people - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told "United News TV" on Saturday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is considering mobilization, closing the borders and "how to deceive his people".

"There will be hundreds, thousands of cyberattacks, missile pressure will be used, there will be threats", Zelensky said, adding that Putin plans to conduct mobilization "without announcing it".

"He must present something like victory. He will not achieve victory in Ukraine.

He must seize Donbas. We will not withdraw of our own accord. "What can we present to him as a victory?"

He will distort these conditions from Anchorage, which were discussed with the American side, with the US president," the Ukrainian leader said.

Meanwhile, TASS reported that the US president's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit both Kiev and Moscow in the near future.