Is the Magnitsky Act knocking on the door of Bulgarian politics again?

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The topic of “Magnitsky“ has once again returned to the center of the Bulgarian political agenda. But this time not because of yet another speculation, but because of a document that significantly changes the political context. The reason is the court procedure with which Vasil Bozhkov is trying to be removed from the sanctions list under the “Magnitsky“ Act. Within the framework of these proceedings, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department defends its motives for the sanctions imposed in 2021. It is in this official response that Boyko Borisov's name is explicitly present for the first time as part of the factual picture described by the American side regarding the alleged corruption mechanisms.

This is a significant difference compared to what happened five years ago. When Bozhkov was sanctioned in 2021, US authorities spoke of an “acting political leader”, without naming him. Now such anonymity is no longer available, and this is what makes the document politically significant.

The real question, however, is not whether these allegations constitute judicially proven guilt. They are not a court verdict. The question is that for the first time an American institution has publicly linked Borisov’s name in such a direct way to a case that for years was mainly centered around Vasil Bozhkov and Vladislav Goranov.

Goranov remains the key figure in the whole scheme. Back in 2023, he was sanctioned under the “Magnitsky“ Act, with OFAC's motives at the time indicating that, according to the US administration, he had used his official position for the benefit of private interests and had assisted in mechanisms that led to serious damage to the Bulgarian budget from the gambling sector.

This is where the political aspect comes in.

The heaviest blow to a political leader rarely comes directly against him. It is much more painful when the people from his closest circle come under attack - those who have been assigned the most sensitive tasks over the years and who have served as a buffer between power and decisions that should not reach the political top.

That is why the development surrounding Vladislav Goranov has a significance that far exceeds the fate of a former finance minister. The diplomatic situation is also creating additional tension.

Since May 2025, Bulgaria has not had an officially accredited US ambassador. The American diplomatic mission is headed by the acting acting H. Martin McDowell, who serves as chargé d'affaires.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has nominated Douglas (Doug) Holder as the new US ambassador to Bulgaria. After completing his confirmation procedure in the Senate, he is expected to take up his post in Sofia in the fall.

It is around this time that political circles are also expecting a possible new development on the "Magnitsky" issue. For months, there has been talk of a possible new package of sanctions that could include current politicians, magistrates and representatives of the judiciary. There is no official confirmation of such a list, nor of specific names, yet the anticipation itself is already having an impact on the political environment.

The timing makes everything even more interesting.

In September and October, Bulgaria will be in the midst of the presidential campaign. If a new development around “Magnitsky“ emerges at that time, when the new American ambassador is also expected, the topic will hardly remain just diplomatic or legal. It will inevitably become one of the main factors that will determine the political conversation before the elections.

So far, “Magnitsky“ has often seemed like a story about people around power. Today, it is starting to seem like a story that is gradually approaching the very political center. This is precisely what makes the current moment different from all previous ones. And if the US administration takes new actions in the coming months, the consequences will not only be for individual individuals. They could have an impact on the entire political configuration in Bulgaria in one of the most important election periods in recent years.