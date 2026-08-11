The situation in the Ukrainian conflict zone is entering a critical phase of political and military confrontation.

In recent hours, key figures from the Russian Federation have made a series of categorical statements defining Moscow's strategic positions towards the West, the security of the Union State and foreign fighters at the front.

Galuzin: The West should show reason, Belarus is a red line

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin issued a direct warning to Kiev's Western allies. The diplomat stressed that Moscow is counting on the West to show enough sense to prevent an escalation that would have irreparable consequences for the whole of Europe (information from the TASS news agency).

Galuzin paid special attention to the growing tension around Minsk. He was categorical that any provocations by Kiev against Belarus will be viewed as a direct attack on the entire Union State (US) between Russia and Belarus and will meet with an appropriate coordinated response (according to Yamal-Media).

Miroshnik: Confident in victory, but the international report is selective

The Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rodion Miroshnik, expressed full confidence in Russia's ultimate victory in the Ukrainian conflict. At the same time, he sharply criticized international observers, calling their report on the victims in the conflict "selective". According to him, Western and international structures are deliberately turning a blind eye to civilian casualties on the Russian side caused by strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (according to RIA Novosti and News.ru).

Alaudinov: Foreign mercenaries should not hope to return home alive

Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Commander of the “Akhmat” special forces, took an uncompromising position towards the foreign legionnaires fighting on the side of Ukraine. Alaudinov said that the mercenaries of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine should not return home alive, as they deliberately came to foreign soil with the aim of killing (quoted by Lenta.news).

What is happening at the front: Andrey Marochko's analysis

Russian military expert and retired lieutenant colonel of the People's Militia of the LPR Andrey Marochko revealed details of the operational situation in recent hours. According to him, a serious retreat of Ukrainian forces is observed in the Kharkiv region.

Marochko reported that parts of the forward units of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine have fled and left their positions northwest of the settlement of Chernoye. At the moment, Russian servicemen have already begun a systematic clearing of the forested area in this area (information based on NEWS.ru data).