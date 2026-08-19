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They are preparing changes for some ministers, but after the presidential elections.

Pulev's smug smile comes from the fact that he has been very close to “Radev“ for some time. The paradox is that Pulev QUICKLY begins to work against the one who brings him to Radev, removes him, and arranges himself according to his own regime.

This speaks of mediocre careerism and classic ingratitude.

Pulev gets so close that he is a minister of this very ministry and, accordingly, is part of the leadership of the Interdepartmental Council for Defense Industry and Security of Supplies. This council issues PERMITS and refusals for the import and export of all products related to DEFENSE, that is, WEAPONS, ammunition, etc.

And our Pulev from Plovdiv, who has become a trusted person of the Koprinka, is on the front line in the most responsible export department, where the bribes are quite decent.

Pulev, as we recall, will not be among those released after the presidential elections. The man has tasks. He has planted people in "Lukoil" who have no idea where they are and what they should be doing. The new special manager, invented and proposed by Pulev – Evgeni Simeonov – is leading the company not towards HEALING, but towards forms of DRAINING, as is usually done with enterprises controlled by the state in extremely corrupt territories.

The operational tasks are TO DRAIN the refinery and that's it! Even the services are closely monitoring the operation, but I won't go into details.

We know that the services subordinate to the government are very open when there is something to be taken.

They, so to speak, are carrying out a racket, observing the arbitrariness and collapse of state-run facilities.

Instead of control, they are providing support, as long as there is a financial response.

It is really time for "Lukoil" to be sold, because soon there will be nothing to sell. There was an intention to buy it from American companies. But after the pseudo-rehabilitation activities of Evgeni Simeonov, investment interest may weaken.

Ultimately, the TASKS are for this, to be fulfilled, and to accumulate money along the chain.

The mouse, the deputy, is also involved, and she chooses people, and she participates...