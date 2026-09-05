Ruzha Raicheva: It is very weak for GERB not to nominate a candidate

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For now, the presidential candidate pair Yotova - Valchev is more silent. Their minus is the rather low activity on social networks, unlike the activity of the pair Gyurov - Kandev.

This was commented on by the journalist from OffNews Ruzha Raicheva to the Bulgarian National Radio.

"Gyurov - Kandev have been very actively marketing themselves as a political product, as some kind of marketing product, ever since they took office. We do not see anything like that from the side of Yotova and Valchev. There is a waiting period, which is not certain whether it will not play against them, because the other pair is very active. Gyurov - Kandev are betting on the mundane, but they are avoiding the sharp. We will paradoxically see how they will try to avoid the topic that would bring them the highest dividends, and this is geopolitics", she noted in an interview for the program "Politically Incorrect".

And she added that Yotova and Valchev often mention the word "Bulgaria":

"Bulgaria is in Europe, in the EU, in Schengen, in the eurozone. This is our path, this is a given. The expectation for the Yotova - Valchev couple is that they are oriented eastward. This will be the attack on them, that they are almost the Russian candidates. They are repeating the word "Bulgaria".

According to her, however, the other presidential candidate couple is avoiding the word "Bulgaria". In this sense, Raicheva believes that there will be a game of patriotism.

According to her, Kiril Valchev is the safe choice for Iliyana Yotova:

"Until quite late, there was a lot of wondering who the man was. I doubt to what extent Valchev is expanding his support. "Vulchev is Yotova's attempt to escape the relationship with Radev."

Ruzha Raicheva also commented that the continuity between GERB and PB is quite obvious.

"There are hidden bridges between GERB and PB, which GERB in particular is trying not to burn, because that way they are severing their connection with the government, to which they are used to having full access."

The journalist also noted the lack of a GERB candidate for the time being before the presidential elections.

She doubts that Boyko Borisov will make a decision due to pressure. According to her, the party is internally divided and she wonders how to move forward.

"The main thing that worries Borisov is not to appear weak," she believes. And she continued her comment:

"Maybe they were hoping to get a star like Berbatov or Stoichkov. It's Borisov's style to find someone from the people. But no one wants to bet their name on this horse that won't win the race anymore. If we think back, GERB is doing pretty badly in the presidential elections".

"A third bad loss after the local and parliamentary elections will put them in a very bad position for next year, when they will really be fighting for their bastion - the local elections are extremely important for GERB. Next year is what's important to them. Borisov is calculating the current elections during next year's elections," said Raicheva.

According to her, the strongest move is probably for Borisov to run. But he will not receive enough support to appear strong - this is the trap, she believes.

"Borisov is unpredictable. But the smart move is to put someone up. It is very weak for no one to put anyone up, this is simply an abdication", Ruzha Raicheva was categorical and noted:

"I do not see Borisov openly supporting any candidate. His people, if he does not put anyone up, will be divided. A large part will not vote because they will not recognize each other. GERB is in a very difficult position".

According to her, it would be a bad move for the DPS to support Yotova. In her words, there is a total humiliation, survival.

"Peevski largely ruled Bulgaria, and now he has become a regular passenger without any power. Any support from the DPS stains the one who received it".