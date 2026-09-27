Diana Rusinova asked Radev for urgent road repairs

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Diana Rusinova called on President Rumen Radev to restore repairs to dangerous road sections and asked what actions the state would take before winter. The reason for her reaction was the deaths in accidents in recent days. In a post on Facebook, Rusinova indicated that the number of road fatalities during the week was 13.

Among the sections that, in her opinion, cannot wait are Vladaya, the "Hemus" highway, Hainboaz, the "Trakia" highway and the landslide near Pamporovo. Rusinova claims that vital repairs have been stopped by Radev's government.

“In places the asphalt is so worn out that a person slides on it even with shoes on, how can you drive there safely? It gets even worse when it rains“, she wrote. According to her, drivers cannot “forever be to blame for everything”, when the state knows the condition of the road surface, but continues to allow traffic on it.

Call for action before winter

Rusinova addressed the president directly with a question about when the repairs to the dangerous sections would be resumed and what would be done before the snowfalls. “Will you indicate who you agree to become the next victim on the road so that the state can start acting?“, she asked.

She emphasized that the responsibility for the life and health of citizens lies with the state and insisted that the problems with the pavements should not be waited until the next serious accident.

“The asphalt will not change itself. And the blood on our roads will not stop with excuses“, Rusinova said at the end of her publication.

On September 26, five people died in accidents in the country. Four were the victims of a serious accident on the Sofia - Varna road, and another person died in an accident in Veliko Tarnovo region.

Sources: Focus