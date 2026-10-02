The Scandal Around the US Ambassador to Greece

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Greece has a long and bloody history associated with American diplomacy. Many of the US ambassadors in Athens, such as John Purefoy or Henry Taska, behaved not as diplomats, but as real masters of the country. They actively interfered in domestic politics and undermined Greek democracy. For this reason, US President Bill Clinton apologized during his visit to Athens in November 1999.

One might think that in the 21st century such things could not happen, but according to the “Wall Street Journal" during a dinner in March in Athens, the US Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, did exactly that. At the dinner, which was also attended by Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, she mentioned that the government in Romania was expected to fall and said: “We can do this with any country we want - including here”. According to the American publication, Papastavrou replied that the US cannot change a government elected by the people, and this led to a sharp verbal exchange.

Strange prediction

Two weeks after this dinner, the ambassador left for Bucharest, and just a few months later the ruling coalition in Romania collapsed - that is, exactly what was mentioned by her at the dinner in Athens happened - the Romanian government fell from power. There is no evidence that the US had any influence, but there is also no evidence to the contrary. After the disclosure of the information in the “Wall Street Journal” On September 25, the ambassador denied the publication's allegations through her lawyer.

The Greek government also issued a rebuttal, but only three days later. Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis stressed that no threats had been made against the cabinet. In the meantime, however, the “Financial Times” confirmed through its own source that what the “Wall Street Journal” wrote was essentially true.

Glamour and political aggressiveness

Even before the controversies surrounding the dinner in question in Athens, Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle was the subject of many headlines in the media. In early 2026, the “New York Times” wrote that there was constant talk in Athens about the ambassador, who was actively involved in the nightlife of the Greek capital. In November 2025, she also appeared on the cover of the Greek “Vogue”. She is described as brilliant, but also politically aggressive.

The 56-year-old former prosecutor, former television host and former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. is considered a confidant of President Trump. She is believed to have direct ties to many of the Greek ministers. She also interferes in business, especially in the energy sector, and apparently maintains close contacts with certain Greek companies.

Declaring war on the Chinese

One of her topics is the port of Piraeus. During the Greek financial crisis in 2009, it was leased for 35 years to the Chinese state-owned company COSCO. Thanks to this, China has control over one of the most important ports in the eastern Mediterranean.

The United States and its ambassador do not like this. In February 2026, Guilfoyle said that another port should be built - as a counterpoint to Chinese interests in Piraeus. She would fight for this every day. Guilfoyle constantly repeats that she "24/7" defends American interests in the region. Along with the port, she also has in mind the so-called "vertical corridor". Through it, it is planned to transport American liquefied gas from Greece to Europe.

The Greek government supports this intention. The corridor is an extremely important project that will strengthen energy security and enhance Greece's role in the energy supply of other countries, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis recently emphasized.

"We will never allow something like this"

When Marinakis was asked to comment on the information in the “Wall Street Journal" on September 28, he pointed out that today the relations between Greece and the United States are “closer and more stable than ever" and spoke of a strategic partnership based on mutual respect.

Regarding the conversation between the ambassador and Energy Minister Papastavrou, Marinakis said that at no point were there any threats against the Greek government. “And we would never allow such a thing.”

Crossing "red lines"?

With his statement, however, Marinakis failed to convince the outraged opposition parties, who expected a more critical position from the government. The socialist movement PASOK emphasized that Greece is an “independent and sovereign democracy" and must behave in this way towards everyone, without exception. The Left Coalition around Alexis Tsipras emphasized that there should have been “red lines" that should not be crossed.

The Communist Party of Greece categorically rejects the plans for the LNG project and announced that it is preparing demonstrations on the occasion of the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Athens from October 6 to 8.

"A country does not become stronger geopolitically when it increases its dependence on a great power, especially if that great power replaces diplomacy with economic interests," commented on this occasion, independent MP Alexis Haritsis. But Greek society has not yet been gripped by too much outrage.