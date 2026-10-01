Who is fighting on the front in Ukraine?

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Have you ever wondered who is actually fighting and dying on the front between Russia and Ukraine? This statistic, which is not difficult, spontaneously popped into my head while I was walking late one evening around the fortress walls of the city of Hisarya.

The population, on a global scale, is divided in half into male and female. In every country, plus or minus a percentage or two of the population, the male and female population is in a fifty-fifty ratio. This means that when we talk about war, about military operations, we immediately remove 50 percent, or half of the population of a given country, from the calculation. The other 50 percent remains - the male population of the country.

In most countries, the male population from 18 to 60 years old is considered suitable for military operations. In Ukraine, the age for sending to the front was initially between 27 and 60 years, and then it was lowered to 25 years. Thus, we exclude from the calculation the male population up to 25 years of age and that over 60 years of age. This population, on average for Europe, is exactly fifty percent of the entire male population. Thus, only 25 percent of the male population remains, which should participate in hostilities, or a quarter of the entire population of the country - women, men, children, the elderly.

However, from these 25 percent, we must subtract another five percent, because many categories of men are exempt from military service in Ukraine. These are, for example, fathers of many children, or those who take care of their children alone, men whose close relatives died at the front, scientists, doctoral students and specialists, senior state officials and other categories, which reduces the male population participating in hostilities to about twenty percent, compared to the entire population of the country..! And so we get only one fifth (!) of the entire population of the country, which participates in the fighting, is maimed and dies every day on the front between Russia and Ukraine. One fifth!

And what is the attitude of the remaining four fifths of the population of the country towards this one fifth that dies and is maimed? All these figures also apply to the other side in the conflict - Russia. They will also apply to every country, in a future conflict…

And the big question is, what is the attitude of these four-fifths of the population of a country, towards that real, male, one-fifth of the population, which is called or will be called to die in order to defend the homeland or some other cause, high and noble…?

What will be the attitude of our women, grandmothers and mothers, our older fathers and grandfathers, our young men and women, towards the real male population of the country? Will they send it away lightly and will they let it be killed and die heroically, in defense of some goals and ideals?

Will they send it away or will they protect it and will they not allow this most active male part of the population, of every country, to be destroyed. This one-fifth, although the most active, turns out to be a large minority, compared to the total population of the country! How long will the population of Russia and Ukraine allow the destruction of thousands of men, every week, for two hundred and thirty weeks, one thousand six hundred days, fifty-four months, four and a half years, in military operations?

How long will European leaders frivolously propose putting the European economy on “military rails”, in order to prepare for a possible future war? Will the female half of the European world first realize, and then those four-fifths of the population, viewed on a larger scale, that war simply must not be allowed and war simply must not happen…!?