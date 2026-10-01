Diana Damyanova: Lots and lots of PR is swirling

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I don't know why I convinced myself that I understand these things, but thoughts are raging in my head regarding the PR operations being conducted in the country and I allow myself to share them.

1. It's very cool that the party - the leader and the government led by her - managed to "buy" their own loyal propagandists.

The problem is that it's very obvious to them. O

It doesn't look like journalism, it looks like self-aggrandizement.

Well, they will pay for this self-aggrandizement in the longer term, but if they are being paid well now, what does the long term matter?

Otherwise, the entire communications strategy of the ruling party is wrong, leading ministers are left to expose themselves as sycophants, the knee-jerk respect from the PB deputies to the PB ruling party arouses more than a condescending smile - downright pity.

Yes, I know. Suddenly they stepped into deep waters, they were supposedly trying very hard, but being a little more modest, a little more objective, a little more critical of themselves - that's what they can't handle.

And that, excuse me, is somehow “salt” of self-respect and of others respecting you.

But who am I to pretend to understand these things?

2. The campaign of the favorites in the race /and in my opinion the ultimate winners/ is, how can I say, too much of a campaign.

A few daily actions, less talking, less “casual meetings with the population” and in general more modesty will not harm this campaign at all.

Because these people are too sensitive to campaigns and do not like them at all.

Or rather, they like their daily lives to be like a campaign, and the campaigns to be more modest, if you understand me.

And outright behavior like “I have too much work to do as president to be able to devote myself to a presidential campaign” would bring much more to the favorites.

And, of course - if they can get him to a vice presidential debate, I'll buy a ticket for that match right away.

3. The campaign of the announced second /it is quite likely that they will be/ will obviously consist of changing the PR staff until the last PR day, the so-called day of the campaign, comes.

They either don't know, and there is no one to teach them, that there is only one thing that is worse /but much worse/ than a bad campaign, and that is to replace it with another one in the middle, even if it is not worse.

But they are so wrapped up in their artistic messages and vision, so stunned by the charm of their vice candidate, who, by the way, has no charm at all, that they find it somehow nice that the vice candidate enters by “accidentally” gathered citizens /accidentally filmed/ and shouts:

„Hello, I'm Kandev and I'll sit here in the middle so you can all see me.”

Oh, dear, dear mercy.

Well, we all see it… unfortunately.

And the presence of a huge spokesperson's staff, disguised as analysts, to declare this election as solely geopolitical, of an affiliated sociological agency to pump them up, and other similar attributes not only do not bring benefit, but also cause harm, serious harm.

And in general this political schizophrenia of the type „we hate Borisov, but we believe that his people will vote for us”, accompanied by ridiculous statements of the type „Bulgarians abroad” they will vote en masse for us, which, excuse me, but irritates Bulgarians from Bulgaria, and in general, how should I put it: when you have nothing to say, you say a lot of things that you shouldn't say. Do you understand me?

4. Those announced as third, who may end up second, are starting late. I don't know the field they are playing in, but at least they have style. They are doing what suits them organically /not that I like it or accept it, on the contrary/ and they will get their own way, and if the fluctuation movements among Borisov's voters, who would /according to Gyurov/ vote for Gyurov, but are actually hesitating whether to vote for Kostadinov, then these are the movements that will determine who will be second.

5. Poor, poor Hristanov! You are a decent person /were/ and if you stop declaring yourself to be the people's thing, if you show a little more modesty and decency, you will probably get a better result than zero and something.

6. My favorite - Chicago /whoever this man with the crown of thorns is/. I haven't listened to him, but I have seen him, I don't know what he professes, if he confesses anything at all, but, as they say in Bulgarian, I really enjoy him. Not that I would move to go anywhere for anything because of him, but I enjoy him.

7. And Kiki, who thanked his beloved, and Assen kept him company, for organizing the return of Samuel's relics, bones or whatever to his homeland.

Symbols are important and it's good that Samuil is there, whatever the cost. Many people, hardly among them the beloved, but many people in recent years have had a hand in this case - successfully or not.

But Kiki should know that the Fatherland comes first, then "my dear Veneto".

8. And finally - the "Ivancheva" type action is eye-catching.

I hope at least the arrested person is the right person, otherwise it will be very, very, very...