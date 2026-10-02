FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Along with the “Petrohan“ case and the fact that the Ministry of Interior did not disclose the results of the investigation, I wrote 16 letters to the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev. Four months. Every week. I did not write so many to my girlfriend when I was in the barracks. And I loved her.

After the Ministry of Interior, the Prosecutor's Office and the Institute of Criminology gave a briefing on “Petrohan“ and after Ivan Demerdzhiev behaved quite brazenly during the period of my epistolary attitude towards him, I thought that for some time there would be no point in talking about Ivan Demerdzhiev, nor would I pay any attention to him.

But today things happened that once again focused attention on the Minister of the Interior. The murder of Ilian Filipov opened Pandora's box and some national media outlets once again went crazy about a fact that could turn out to be quite important. The lawyer of the shot Ilian Filipov was Ivan Demerdzhiev. On the one hand, any licensed lawyer in Bulgaria can be a lawyer for any Bulgarian citizen. But when you are the Minister of the Interior, you are waging war with the oligarchy and at the same time you are the lawyer of an oligarch who has been publicly executed, this raises a lot of questions, doesn't it? Moreover, the executed man's company is one of the biggest sponsors of Rumen Radev's campaign.

Did working with the oligarch in question bring you, Mr. Demerdzhiev, 411 properties worth over 16 million? When exactly were you his lawyer and in what cases did you defend his interests? As his former lawyer, and lawyers know many secrets about their clients, now, as Minister of the Interior, did you act as an umbrella for the oligarch in question? Or do you and the Prime Minister Radev, sponsored by him, act on the principle: “My oligarch is much better than your oligarch“?

And since these questions should be asked by the national media, and I am asking them, now I will ask Rumen Radev a question.

Mr. Radev, don't you think that Ivan Demerdzhiev is causing you much more harm than good, and how long will you turn a blind eye to this? Mr. Radev, have you forgotten that Demerdzhiev is called “Mr. “I was punctual with the money““ because of one such SMS to him from a businessman? It is elementary how you should act. Demerdzhiev is not fit to be Minister of Internal Affairs, let alone his ambitions to be Prosecutor General!

There were many contract killings in Bulgaria. May God forbid that this practice be restored again. For the last 20 years, according to the Ministry of Interior, there have been 153 contract killings. Today's is the 154th. And how interesting - not a single one has been solved.

Whether they will solve today's depends on the Ministry of Interior. Ivan Demerdzhiev's Ministry of Interior. And probably this time the Ministry of Interior will give it its all, because the murdered man is a man of the Minister of Interior.

Well, there is no such country!"