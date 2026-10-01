The person detained for the murder of Iliyan Filipov - Slavcho Megerov - has been brought in as a defendant. This was announced by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva.

Supervising Prosecutor Dimitar Molev added that the charge is for premeditated murder, and the motive has been established. “This is a personal motive, arising from unresolved financial relations. They had known each other for a long time, and it has been confirmed that the two were close. Investigators are taking explanations from the accused on the case. A preventive measure of “detention in custody” will be introduced on Saturday or Sunday. He has a number of criminal acts registered from 1993 to 2020 and has been convicted of many of them (among them murder as a minor, thefts and participation in an organized crime group), but has been rehabilitated“, Molev also said. A large amount of information and evidence is being collected and analyzed.

The Director of the Department of Internal Affairs-Plovdiv Vasil Kostadinov explained that there are several categories of witnesses, but there are none regarding the moment of the shot. “The detainee has been living in Sofia for several years. He gave credit to the joint work on the case of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Agency. Kostadinov emphasized that there is a reasonable assumption that the detainee is the perpetrator of the crime, and it is possible that the murder was ordered to him“, he admitted.

We recall that the Plovdiv businessman and owner of “Botev“ (Plovdiv) Iliyan Filipov was killed on the night of September 30 in the “Hristo Smirnenski“ neighborhood in Plovdiv, near “Peshtersko Shosse“. The crime was committed on the staircase of a building built by the businessman himself. According to unofficial information, he was shot with a single bullet in the head.

51-year-old Slavcho Megerov, a former employee of Filipov, was detained in the case. The arrest was made in Sofia, and on October 1, Megerov was escorted under heavy security to Plovdiv for questioning. The prosecutor's office is investigating a premeditated murder, and it is expected that the detainee will be brought as a defendant.