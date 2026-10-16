Andrey Raichev: Europe made a grave mistake with Russia

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European leaders have made a serious political mistake in their assessment of Russia's military capacity and the consequences of the prolonged war in Ukraine. This was stated by sociologist Andrey Raichev in the program “Euronews Primetime“ on Euronews Bulgaria.

According to him, European countries expected Russia to collapse under the pressure of sanctions and military action. Raichev described this assessment as a “gross, extremely gross political mistake“.

“When you think that the enemy has weakened, and he turns out to be much stronger, this mistake cannot but be paid for“, said Andrey Raichev.

The sociologist believes that the war will not be won militarily and that postponing negotiations worsens the conditions for a future peace agreement. According to him, the only reasonable move is to negotiate a pragmatic peace that would be acceptable to both sides.

Negotiations with the participation of Europe and the US

Raichev pointed out that the cessation of military aid to Kiev in itself will not resolve the conflict. According to him, the negotiation process should include Russia and Ukraine, but also Europe, the United States and, to the extent possible, China.

He called for the construction of a new security architecture that would provide guarantees to Russia that it will not be attacked, as well as to Ukraine and European countries that they will not become the object of future aggression.

NATO remains the basis of Bulgaria's security

„The old security system has collapsed to such an extent that it is no longer even clear what is being declared - the UN says something, but no one listens“, said Raichev.

In his commentary, the sociologist emphasized that Bulgaria's national security is based primarily on NATO membership. He pointed out that the country also needs to modernize its army.

Raichev also said that Europe must strengthen its defense capabilities, but at the same time seek a diplomatic way out of the war. According to him, European policies in the field of migration and the green transition will also be subject to rethinking.

“Europe is weak, but it must become strong. Europe spends excessively, but it must stop doing so“, said the sociologist. According to him, these changes will outline the new political course of the continent next year.

Sources: dunavmost.com, 24chasa.bg