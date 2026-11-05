FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

From January to September this year, 136 EU citizens applied for temporary asylum in Russia. The Kremlin has such a program for ideological confrontation with “unfriendly” countries—it offers protection to their citizens who disagree with the policy of trampling on morality and religion. How effective is it? I don’t know... There are many families in the West worried about the authorities’ interference in their private affairs and the fact that their children may be taken away from them under any pretext. The state and the church’s refusal to fulfill their obligations to society is a cause for concern. But are the arbitrariness of social services and homosexualization sufficient reasons to leave your home, job, family and friends and head into the unknown?

Hardly anyone there has cared about the newcomers... I am inclined to think that it is not the people themselves, but their numbers that matter to the ambassadors and officials writing reports about their highly successful work.

They say that some of the conscientious émigrés live in a village near Samara. What are they seeking in a country that relies on the slave labor of migrants from Central Asia and India? A country with an administration and industry in need of reform, unwilling to accept outsiders... How do they fall asleep knowing that they have turned their backs on their homeland?... And that at any moment they may be sent to the military enlistment office—because there is a presidential decree concerning foreigners which, in view of the losses at the front, is being strictly enforced despite the Constitution and the laws. Well, everyone forges their own destiny. Personally, I believe there is no benefit in depending on the mercy of bureaucrats.

Most applications for asylum in Russia came from Germany—49. Latvia follows with 36; Lithuania—with 12; Italy and Estonia—with 7 people each. There are also four Bulgarians.

And instead of an epilogue—some more statistics.

According to “Economist”, after 2022 Russia has experienced the largest population outflow in the past century—between 817,000 and 922,000 people have set out to seek happiness around the world.

UN figures complete the picture: the total number of Russians living abroad is 9.1 million—3% of all migrants worldwide. 1.1 million of them are in Germany; 453,000—in the United States; around 200,000—in Turkey; 100,000—in Spain, Israel, Canada, Italy and France.

And separately, since it was mentioned above—and because it is important for understanding the processes in demography, industry and politics—according to US intelligence data, Russia has so far lost 300,000 people at the front, of whom 120,000 have been killed.

So much for the figures and propaganda. Propaganda carries an important message, but the people involved in it vulgarize it. They forget that it is not homosexuals who make people move away. Without victories, ideology, science, production and care for the people, there is no way to make a country attractive to foreigners. And in general, what do you need foreigners for if you couldn’t care less about your own people?