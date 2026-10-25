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„It's good that we have no candidate! There was a danger that we would win“. This was written on „Facebook“ by former GERB MP Delyan Dobrev, after the sociologists' data on the results of the presidential elections became known.

Earlier on election day, Dobrev announced that for the first time in 30 years he would not vote. At the end of September, he told bTV that he did not like any of the candidates for president and therefore would not go to the polls.

The two positions in GERB

Dobrev was among the advocates of the idea of GERB nominating its own candidate for head of state. At a national party conference in late August, he named Dimitar Nikolov, Tomislav Donchev, and Rosen Zhelyazkov as names he believed could be nominated.

The opposing position in GERB was defended by MP Vladislav Goranov. He believed that the party should not nominate a candidate in order to avoid conflicts between right-wing formations.

With his comment, Dobrev once again recalled his disagreement with GERB's decision not to participate with its own candidate in the presidential race.

Sources: novini.bg