The story of the Plovdiv hospital "Selena" and how trust can be a tool for acquiring property

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Who is Dr. Angel Stavrev

Dr. Angel Stavrev is one of the most recognizable obstetricians and gynecologists in Plovdiv, a doctor with many years of practice and a key figure in the creation and development of USBALAG Selena - one of the largest and busiest obstetrician-gynecological hospitals in Bulgaria.

„Selena“ is not just a medical institution. It is a hospital through which thousands of women, pregnant women, families pass every year; a place where births, surgeries, in vitro procedures are performed; a structure with a complex medical, financial and management organization, built over years, with personal investments, loans, trust from banks and patients.

That is why the case that concerns the hospital today is not a private dispute between two men. This is a story of public importance - about how a business built on trust can be taken over, and about the risks when personal relationships replace protective mechanisms.

The Case

In 2021, the “Selena“ hospital was formally acquired by a company “Ergana Films“, associated with Nikolay Yordanov - a long-time close friend of Dr. Angel Stavrev. According to Dr. Stavrev, this acquisition was made with an arrangement for fictitious ownership - a temporary solution based on trust, in which the real control and economic interest remain with him. Dr. Stavrev continues to invest, manage and bear responsibility.

On December 8, 2025, this arrangement falls apart abruptly and unilaterally. The hospital management is changed within a day, Dr. Stavrev's access is interrupted, and personal money and key documents disappear from his office. A little later, a large part of the doctors at the hospital submit resignation applications, the bank freezes the hospital's accounts, and the construction of its new block is blocked.

Dr. Stavrev claims that his business was appropriated by a person whom he has supported as a friend for 17 years - financially, professionally and socially.

The story that repeats itself

The story surrounding USBALAG “Selena“ is not the first case in which the name of Nikolay Bogomilov Yordanov appears in the context of an appropriated business. For people who have known him for a long time, what happened in 2025 is not a shock. It has already been seen scenario.

2006-2008: the first “blow“

Even before meeting Dr. Angel Stavrev, Nikolay Yordanov was the manager of a company that was not his property. It was a company related to the trade of advertising and promotional products - a business that was doing well and had a market at the time.

According to data from the court records, Yordanov used a promissory note for an amount of approximately 1.8 million leva, which was later claimed to be false or manipulated. On this basis, a procedure was initiated, as a result of which the real owner lost control of the company.

The consequences

The case did not remain without escalation. There was a police investigation, pre-trial proceedings, court cases at various instances. No conviction entered into force verdict, but the facts surrounding the case remain documented in institutional memory.

However, if in 2006 it was a commercial company, then in 2026 the stake is a medical institution with a public function, patients and over 400 staff.

The beginning: the friendship that was never a business

The story begins in 2008. Then Dr. Stavrev met Nikolay Yordanov. There are no contracts, no projects, no joint companies. There is only a personal, daily, close friendship. Meetings several times a month, conversations almost every day, trips, sharing personal topics.

“I have never perceived him as someone who would harm me. I have always perceived him as someone in difficulty who needs help“, says Dr. Stavrev.

The years of help: when the support becomes systematic

A long period followed - more than a decade - in which Dr. Stavrev helped Yordanov. At first sporadically, then systematically and on a large scale. At that time, Yordanov was a man with a business in the field of advertising materials - initially the company Premium Gift, later Hermes Gift. A business with chronic financial problems - seizures, debts, constant shortage of funds.

Debts were covered, debts were paid off, loans - some with contracts, others on trust. Support was provided to businesses that would otherwise have gone bankrupt. According to Dr. Stavrev and data from bank statements, amounts reaching several million leva were invested over the years.

“He was always in short supply. There was always an urgent problem. And I had businesses outside the hospital that brought me financial stability and I had the opportunity to help. I never imagined that this help would one day turn against me“, he says.

With financial support comes social – access to contacts, institutions, and circles. Yordanov gradually builds an image of a man with influence, culture, and connections, who knows how to persuade and inspire trust.

Stones, springs, and the suggestion of being chosen

During this period, an element also appears that Dr. Stavrev today describes as key to psychological dynamics: non-traditional “healing“ practices – stones, springs, rituals. Dozens of people with high positions and public influence, including from the medical community, participate in them.

And the model is repeatable – "treatment" is not paid for with money, its goal is to create trust, dependence and access. After the "treatment" there is often a request for a favor, money or contact.

In parallel, the figure of a woman from Moscow appears - described as a spiritual guide, with stories of cosmic energies, reincarnations, chosenness. There are film projects, mythological plots, a feeling that some people are "predestined" to rule and take.

"Then I did not read it as manipulation. Today I see it as a tool for creating dependence and influence," says Dr. Stavrev.

2021: the moment when trust becomes property

In 2021, at the "Selena" hospital a significant change in the shareholder structure was reached, in which the shares of the then partners were consolidated. The restructuring process was formally implemented through the company “Ergana Films“, controlled by Yordanov – a decision motivated by considerations of operational speed, organizational convenience and existing trust between the parties.

According to Dr. Stavrev, there is a clear agreement on fictitious ownership and a contract for reverse transfer, left with a notary. Yordanov should receive a percentage of the profit – first 14%, then 20%. He receives this money. The hospital is working. Investments continue. Construction of a new block begins. The hospital is the result of decades of medical and organizational work, investments and personal commitment. The enormous trust of patients over the years is evident from the results of “Selena“ – constantly increasing patient flow and more and more births, until the medical institution ranked second in terms of birth rate in the country. More new lives were welcomed only in the state-owned “Maichin Dom“ in Sofia.

Nothing suggests the impending collapse.

December 8, 2025: the day everything turns

On December 8, 2025, the hospital security was replaced. The manager – too. Dr. Angel Stavrev was dismissed from his post, and his managerial position was taken by Yordanov's wife – Marika Tosheva. A man enters Dr. Stavrev's office, whom he has called "his closest friend" up to this point.

Personal money, contracts, notarial deeds, documents related to both his personal property and business disappear from the office. Some of the funds later appear in a personal bank account.

On December 22, 2025, the bank freezes the hospital's accounts. The construction is blocked. The hospital enters survival mode. Management is taken over by people with no previous experience in managing a hospital.

The Final Question

This is not a story about a mistake. This is a story about trust turned into a tool. Which is why the ownership of a medical facility is currently the subject of a lawsuit.

When one of the largest specialized medical facilities in the country faces a management crisis affecting the medical team and patients, the issue is no longer personal. It is public.