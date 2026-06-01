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The property scandals surrounding Ukrainian entrepreneur Oleg Nevzorov and his construction corporation “KUB“ in Ukraine are related to large-scale financial fraud, falsification of documents and luring investors to Odessa.

Information about his past became public in Bulgaria through the investigations of the investigative media BIRD.BG and the current scandal with the illegal complex near Varna.

Several criminal cases have been filed against Nevzorov in Ukraine. The charges include falsifying official financial statements and documents in order to illegally obtain bank loans.

His father - Vladimir Nevzorov, also known in Ukrainian sources as Volodymyr Nevzorov) - is also being investigated in the same schemes for document fraud and embezzlement of funds through fake bank loans.

In 2018, a court in Ukraine imposed a full seizure on the property of Oleg Nevzorov and his close relatives. Local Ukrainian media in the Odessa region have for years referred to him as a “well-known construction fraudster“ who collects money "on the green" basis from dozens of investors, then disappears or does not complete the projects.

The measures were taken by the court to prevent the export of capital and the family's escape with the money of stung Ukrainian investors. We are talking about hundreds of people who invested in semi-legal housing cooperatives in Odessa, such as the residential complex "Aquamarine", the residential complex "Tairovskiye Sady" and the residential complex "Gagarin Plaza".

In the Ukrainian investigative media (such as publications by journalist Irina Grib and local news sites), the Nevzorov family is described as an organized structure for construction pyramids. Volodymyr Nevzorov is considered part of the inner circle through which cash flows from defrauded buyers of land and apartments are negotiated or redirected.

According to data from investigative journalists (such as publications on the BIRD.BG platform and Grigor Lilov), Vladimir Nevzorov has been actively developing in the Bulgarian construction market since 2017.

The father's activities in the country remain in the shadow of the scandal with his son, but it is noted that the family applies similar business models through numerous related legal entities and shell structures for acquiring land on the Black Sea coast.

In addition to property and financial crimes, an investigation is also underway against Oleg Nevzorov in Ukraine for illegal possession of firearms.

After the problems with justice in Ukraine, Nevzorov redirected his activities to Bulgaria. Thus, the corporation “KUB“ finds himself at the center of the currently ongoing huge political and construction scandal over the construction of the so-called “illegal city“ (Forest Club complex) in the protected area “Baba Alino“ near Varna.

Oleg Nevzorov has been missing since May 28, and is believed to have left Bulgaria. Ukrainian sources claim that his car was last seen in the area of the Ukrainian embassy in Sofia.

At the moment, there is no official public data or confirmed institutional information about the exact whereabouts of Vladimir Nevzorov.

Unlike his son Oleg, who has been living in Varna since 2022, Vladimir Nevzorov's name does not appear on the lists of those detained or officially questioned in the large-scale operation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor's Office at the offices of “KUB Corporation“.

In view of recent events, it is unlikely that the father is in Bulgaria. Vladimir Nevzorov has been the subject of increased interest by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies since the time of the major property scandals there, so it is assumed that he is not currently residing in his homeland.

The activities of the KUB construction corporation of Odessa entrepreneurs Oleg Nevzorov and his father Vladimir Nevzorov in Ukraine are closely connected with influential political figures, monopolists and business structures in the Odessa region.

According to investigations by Ukrainian and international media, as well as data from the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BEB), the main connections and patrons of the group are Gennady Trukhanov - long-time mayor of Odessa.

Oleg Nevzorov is publicly accused of being extremely close to Trukhanov's political circle, which provided his construction corporation with an institutional “umbrella” and the possibility of large-scale projects in Odessa and the surrounding regions, despite the criminal cases filed for financial fraud and document falsification.

Another important figure for the Nevzorovs is the late Igor Uchitel - a major businessman and chairman of JSC “Odessagaz“ (the Odessa gas monopolist).

The activities of “KUB Corporation“ arose and developed under the umbrella of the so-called “Uchitel Group“ – a network of companies controlled by persons associated with the gas magnate.

Among the main figures associated with the corporation's activities is Mikhail Partikevich – a former banker, gas businessman and co-founder of KUB, as well as the CEO of the related company Riviera Development Group.

Partikevich is Nevzorov's right-hand man and together with him is being investigated in Ukraine for tax evasion in particularly large amounts (over 23.6 million hryvnias) through schemes with fictitious housing and construction cooperatives such as “ZhSK Williams“, “Yugstroy-SU-1“ and “Odecom Development“.

Andrey Serebryi is a local political figure (acting chairman of the Fontansky village council near Odessa). Before taking up his political post, he worked as a project manager at Riviera Development Group.

There is no official or confirmed data for a direct connection of the construction corporation KUB with influential figures from the top of the central government in Ukraine.

The official position of Oleg Nevzorov and his corporation regarding the war in Ukraine is pro-Ukrainian, with the company positioning itself as a patriotic business that supports the economic stability of Ukraine and helps Ukrainian citizens.

In official company announcements, Nevzorov states that continuing work in these “dark times“ is of critical importance for the country's economic stability. He defines KUB's activities as providing a "safe space where Ukrainian families can plan their future," writes kybcorp.com.

The corporation demonstrates its commitment to the legitimate Ukrainian authorities by participating in official events such as the Bulgarian-Ukrainian Business Forum in Sofia. In this context, Nevzorov expresses support for the common strategic interests between the two countries.

In letters to the media, Nevzorov emphasizes that in his Bulgarian companies he provides a livelihood for a large number of both Bulgarian and Ukrainian Facebook employees and their families. The entrepreneur claims that the institutional attacks against his projects in the "Baba Alino" area are being used for pre-election PR in order to "turn the local community against Ukraine and Ukrainians for purely political reasons."