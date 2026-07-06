Kozloduy NPP Employees: They Pressured Us to Participate in a Donation Campaign for the Radetsky Ship

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Employees of the Kozloduy NPP, members of the Federation of Atomic Energy (FAE) - a trade union organization, a full member of the Confederation of Labor "Podkrepa", claim that in 2019 they were forced by their trade union leader Vlado Vladimirov to participate financially in a public campaign to raise funds for the restoration of the ship "Radetsky" in Kozloduy.

The campaign aimed to raise 250 thousand leva. It was organized by the civil association "Energy Future for Bulgaria" and proclaimed in the media by its leader Alexander Nikolov, former deputy executive director of the plant at that time and currently sanctioned under the “Magnitsky”.

The employees say that so far they have not been given a report either by their union leader Vlado Vladimirov or by “Energy Future for Bulgaria”. They suspect that the funds they provided were not used for their intended purpose and believe that this creates a conflict between Vladimirov and Nikolov.

The organization “Energy Future for Bulgaria” became famous during the Gyurov caretaker government when its members and sympathizers entered the Board of Directors of the Kozloduy NPP.

"Once again, the “Magnitsky” sanctioned Alexander Nikolov has surfaced with suspicious unaccountable actions," the employees claim.

Chronology of the campaign

In January 2019, the only floating museum ship in the Balkans and a national shrine – „Radecki Radetski“ – found itself facing a serious threat of being permanently anchored. The sailing permit for the replica of the legendary ship, which preserves the memory of the feat of Hristo Botev and his detachment, has expired. In order to continue sailing on the waves of the Danube River, it was necessary to carry out a large-scale planned inspection and repair of the dry dock – a mandatory procedure carried out once every five years.

The beginning of the campaign: Civic Awakening

On January 9, 2019, the civil association „Energy Future for Bulgaria“ officially launched a national fundraising campaign. The initially estimated amount needed for the technical inspection and repair of the vessel amounted to 250,000 leva. The initiative quickly gained popularity and was supported by the National History Museum, of which the ship is a branch.

On February 11, 2019, the cause was officially joined by The Union of Bulgarian Journalists (SBJ) and National Foundation “Hristo Botev“. The main goal was to collect money through donation accounts by the national holiday on March 3 of the same year, demonstrating the power of modern patriotism.

The result: From donations to state funding

The wide public response and strong media pressure quickly reached the highest levels of power. Inspired by the large-scale wave of solidarity, the institutions reacted. After a meeting between the mayor of Kozloduy Municipality and the then Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the government took action directly.

In June 2019, the Council of Ministers officially approved and allocated earmarked funds in the amount of 437,410 leva (nearly half a million leva) from the state budget for the repair of “Radetzky“. Thanks to the provided state funding, the campaign achieved its ultimate goal – institutional care for the monument.

The happy ending

In the fall of 2019, the steamer was towed to the shipyard in the city of Brăila, Romania, where it underwent a detailed repair of the hull, ship systems and mechanisms in a dry dock. On January 30, 2020 the renovated museum ship returned triumphantly to the Kozloduy shore, ready to once again welcome thousands of patriotic visitors and fulfill its educational mission. The 2019 campaign remains in history as a vivid example of how civic energy can awaken the state to preserve national memory.