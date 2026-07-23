Sex scandals shake the 5th Police Department

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The Fifth District Department in Sofia has been rocked by a large-scale sex scandal, revealing abuse of power and corrupt practices among the top management.

The center of attention is the acting chief, Commissioner Stefan Totev. He is accused of exerting coercion on his subordinate Monika Ilieva from the “Security Police“. According to data on the case, Totev threatened the employee with dismissal in order to force her to maintain an intimate relationship with him, promising her career advancement in exchange for her loyalty and discretion.

The second main character in the scandal is the deputy chief and trade union leader Iliya Kuzmanov. Although retired since 2017, he holds a high position, supported by the political influence of his wife Nikoleta Kuzmanova /b.r. Chief of Staff of the Speaker of the National Assembly Dotsova/. Kuzmanov is related to Milena Boteva - a policewoman from Lukovit, whose name became famous after the arrests of an organized crime group for drug trafficking, racketeering and arson. Evidence from the investigation indicates that Boteva used office premises for intimate meetings, and her relationship with Kuzmanov was financed with funds from the police union.

Milena Boteva is hanging out in hotels with Nikoleta Kuzmanova's husband

The head of the 5th Police Department, Stefan Totev, does not allow a breakup with his twisted colleague Monika Ilieva

The case took on a particularly scandalous character after it became clear that Boteva was the guarantor of an arson attack against her former lover. Her testimony against her colleagues saved her from permanent arrest. Currently, all documents proving the unacceptable relationship are on the desk of the Minister of Internal Affairs. It is expected that disciplinary measures will be taken as soon as possible to put an end to the corruption in management and to clear the reputation of the institution of such leaders.

Source: faktibg.com/Викенд