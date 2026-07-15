How the past caught up with Reyhan Seydali: From a MRF cadre to an independent advisor and an arrestee because of "Shirokata"

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Reyhan Seydali was taken for questioning to the ODMVR - Kardzhali on the complaint about threats; at the same time, the leader of the MRF - Burgas was again arrested under a different scheme. The investigation of the ODMVR - Kardzhali, which led to the arrest of the regional leader of the MRF in Burgas, Hristo Shirokov - “The “Shirokata“, is growing, informs kardjalinews.bg.

The criminal police in the Rhodope city have detained the municipal councilor from Momchilgrad Reyhan Seydali for explanations. The detention of the local politician from Momchilgrad is directly related to the initial case file on which Shirokov was questioned, before the GDBOP arrested him for the second time in the investigation into the draining of “ViK - Burgas“.

Threats of assault and beating behind the arrest of the two politicians

According to the information collected so far, the investigation in Kardzhali began after an official complaint by a man who claims that he was the subject of serious threats of physical assault and beating. The incident for which the signal was filed dates back to last year. According to Hristo Shirokov himself, speaking to the media, it was a situation in a restaurant where "some boy got scared". According to information from kardjalinews.bg, at the time of the incident, the detained municipal councilor Reyhan Seydali was still a member of the MRF. Subsequently, however, a political change occurred around his figure. To date, Seydali is now an independent municipal councilor in Momchilgrad, and in the last elections he actively worked for the political formation "Progressive Bulgaria".

It was precisely along this line of investigation that Hristo Shirokov spent 24 hours in custody in Kardzhali on Tuesday, after which he was released. Today, according to the same police report, handcuffs also snapped around Reyhan Seydali's hands. He was detained for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act and is currently giving evidence to forensic experts.

Shirokov's Second Arrest: Taken Under Convoy from Pomorie

Meanwhile, details have become clear about the re-arrest of Hristo Shirokov, which occurred just hours after he was released from custody in Kardzhali. Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Prevention visited Shirokov's home in Pomorie and forcibly took him away. This second arrest is part of the large-scale pre-trial proceedings for corruption and embezzlement of funds from the state-owned company “ViK – Burgas“. At the moment, there is no official information from the prosecutor's office about charges being brought against him in either case.