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The two biggest symbols of hidden political power in Bulgaria over the past two decades - the so-called “Boyanski Sarai“ in Sofia and the summer seaside residence in “Rosenets“ park - are now a closed page for the former leader of the DPS Ahmed Dogan. After the large-scale rift along the Dogan-Peevski axis in mid-2024, the politician lost physical control over the properties, as he was never officially their personal owner.

To date, the fate of the two emblematic locations and the large-scale energy assets around them is marked by excavators, closed bases and explosive legal war for hundreds of millions of leva.

Who holds the property?

The legal owner and master of the material empire is the former Minister of Transport in the "Oresharski" cabinet; Danail Papazov, through his controlled companies:

„Boyanskite Sarai“ (Str. „Star Belovodski Path“ in Sofia) are owned by „Delta Epsilon“ .

(Str. „Star Belovodski Path“ in Sofia) are owned by . The residence in “Rosenets“ (near Burgas) is owned by the company „Hermes Solar“ .

(near Burgas) is owned by the company . TPP “Varna“ is held through a company „Sigda“, from whose board of directors Dogan was officially removed.

Current status of assets

Boyana and Rosenets: From political centers to deleted areas

At the end of 2025, Sofia residents witnessed a spectacular sight - heavy construction equipment entered the plot in the „Boyana“ quarter and razed the main buildings of the Boyana Palaces to the ground. The owner, Danail Papazov, decided to completely demolish them due to plans for new housing construction. The place where the most important decisions in the state were made for 20 years no longer exists.

Unlike the Sofia property, the summer residence in Lesopark “Rosenets“ is still physically intact, but it is completely deserted, isolated and heavily guarded. All of Dogan's personal belongings, cars, and documentation were removed after his final removal from the bases by law enforcement.

The Fate of the Varna Thermal Power Plant: Counteroffensive and Shocking Accusations

The most serious blow to Dogan's economic influence was his removal from the energy business. The situation around The Varna Thermal Power Plant, however, has entered a new, heated phase after a series of large-scale legal moves by the honorary chairman:

Lightning seizures from the court: The Sofia City Court allowed a large-scale seizure of 70% of the capital of the parent company “Sigda“ . This effectively blocks all shares of the Varna Thermal Power Plant and its subsidiary Sigda Property.

Forgery charges: Dogan's defense, led by attorney Veska Voleva, officially announced that his shares were illegally transferred to a new company (“Sigda Construction“) without his knowledge through physical forged signature .

Allegations of attempted harm: Lawyer Voleva also made shocking allegations to the media, stating that attempts were made against Dogan to "healthily collapse" him by giving him opiates and substances, which delayed his legal reaction for two years.

Currently, the Varna Thermal Power Plant does not actually produce electricity, and its assets are blocked by a private bailiff until the property case is concluded.

Practically "homeless" Is Dogan a "regular pensioner"?

The loss of his luxurious lifestyle and the expulsion of Dogan from his bases raised the question of his personal survival. However, the facts show that the politician is definitely not homeless and is far from the profile of an ordinary Bulgarian pensioner:

Personal property: In personal quality according to documents Ahmed Dogan pritezhava massive estate in Rodnoto si village Drundar (Varna region) , something e iztsyalo negova private property.

Business logistics and shelter: Kam momenta livelier in imoti, podsigureni from return to it businessmen and deputies from the faction mu „Alliance for Rights and freedom“ (APS).

The scale of finance and political resource: It is crushed, what leaders continued and located with millions, Makar and skriti izvun will exceed the companies, some of them allowing you to hire a lawyer's office and conduct cases for hundreds of millions. Kato is a key figure in the APS, which is still managed by a serious party and a sovereign subsidized resource.

How did the Doğan empire become economical?

Archive the chronicles will remember what the schemata with „polzvaneto“ on alien property and business, be consciously protected from Dogan Kato legally shield of the state institutions..

Boyanskiyat barn: Built in the beginning to last for centuries, it is officially owned by a construction company „Akurat-BG“, and in a clear way the premium is on the „Delta Epsilon“. Dogan is alive there over 20 years under the pretext, che sgradata e „creative base“, kadeto toi rabota kato izsledovatel i arhitekt na partynata misal.

Honorary for „Tsankov kamak“: Prez 2008–2009 Dogan legalizira parvite si golemi milioni, kato get 1.5 million lev honor kato „hydroengineer“ for the project for Yazovir „Tsankov Kamak“ – contrary to what he is a philosopher by education.

Added to TPP „Varna“: Prez 2017 purchased from CHEZ Central was not added from the company to the family to Danail Papazov for about 48 million euros. The time itself is good – Prez 2018 – Ahmed Dogan buy 70% of the Sigda brand for a symbolic price of 1.4 million leva. After two years of gold, in Koito Centralata you received tens of millions from the government, for supporting the so-called people. „student reserve“, without really working hard.

Disintegration on „Mita for Inadequacy“

Physically destroyed sheds on Boyanskite and sedebnata saga near the thermal power plant „Varna“ belezhat nay-golemiya tectonic sriv in the historian on the Bulgarian transition. Poveche from the fourth century Ahmed Dogan functioned as an indivisible institution in Bulgarian sovereignty – politically broker, who is openly praised for distributing „portions on the firm in the state“.

Architecture on negovata power is obache se rendering negovata nay-golyama vulnerability. For a long time, Dogan refused to accept your property and business in his own name, read out the rental agreements, framed the person and “removed the loyalty of the businessman.” Somehow loyalty is transformed into hostility, and „about“ se svi near the gate mu under dictation on Delyan Peevski, Dogan se rendered legally defenseless sreshchu own si mechanisms.

Srutvaneto on Sarait with bageri is a powerful visual and political symbol. That show, the cherata na nedosegaemite the puppeteer did, bearing a trace of itself si brutalalna podyalba on the leftover from the economic empire. And dokato Dogan opitva yes si varne miliionite through sdebni constipation and statements for conspiracies, one thing is clear: mit for invincibility Architect from Boyan is finally leveled for construction fragments.