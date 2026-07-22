Can Iran strike our base in Bezmer?

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The geopolitical tension in the Middle East has been transferred directly to Bulgarian soil. Official Tehran sent a diplomatic note to Sofia, warning our country not to allow assistance for American military operations from its territory, sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria report.

The reason for the sharp reaction is the proposal to deploy up to eight American tanker aircraft at the air base “Bezmer“ for logistical support of operations in the Middle East from July 24 to October 1, 2026.

While the state leadership reassures that there is no direct military danger, the key question has emerged in society: does Iran have the technical potential to strike targets on Bulgarian territory and how could Sofia defend itself?

Do Iranian missiles have a range to Bulgaria?

The analysis of the military arsenal of the Islamic Republic shows that the country has the largest and most diverse missile program in the Middle East. The distance from Western Iran to the Bulgarian air base “Bezmer“ is approximately 1800 – 2,100 kilometers.

Tehran possesses several types of medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) that cover this distance:

Shahab-3: Upgraded versions have a range of up to 2000 km.

Sejjil: A solid propellant two-stage missile with a range of about 2000 – 2500 km.

Khorramshahr: According to data from international military analysts, its range reaches 2000 - 3000 km depending on the warhead.

Soumar / Paveh: Ground-based cruise missiles, whose estimated range is also around 2000 - 2500 km.

From a technical point of view, Bulgaria falls within the ultimate range of the most powerful Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles. This makes a strike against infrastructure in our country theoretically possible if the country is recognized as an accomplice in a potential conflict.

Which planes will refuel and how is Bezmer protected?

The American air tankers — probably of the KC-135 Stratotanker type or the more modern KC-46 Pegasus — play a key role in extending the combat radius of US and NATO aviation. In Bezmer, they will provide aerial refueling primarily for:

Heavy strategic bombers: Aircraft such as the B-1B Lancer or B-52 Stratofortress, operating in the Black Sea region and the Middle East.

Multi-role fighters: Fifth-generation tactical aircraft F-35 Lightning II, as well as F-15E Strike Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon, engaged in air superiority and ground strike missions.

The presence of such valuable logistical assets requires exceptional security measures. The physical perimeter of the “Bezmer“ airbase is protected by a multi-layered security system. It includes 24-hour video surveillance, thermal imaging cameras, seismic motion sensors around the fence and a strictly controlled access regime with biometric data. Security is handled by the Military Police, supported by special rapid response units that are on constant alert to counter sabotage, low-altitude drone attacks, or site infiltration.

Political Outcry and Risk Assessment

Bulgarian authorities have been quick to ease tensions. Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that according to the analysis of the “Military Intelligence“ Service, certain geopolitical risks exist, but there is no immediate threat to national security. He stressed that the American aircraft are solely for logistical missions and will not carry out combat operations in Bulgarian airspace.

President Iliana Yotova also took a moderate position during her visit to the “Graf Ignatievo“ airbase, declaring that the presence of the tankers in Bezmer does not automatically make us a party to the war. In the same spirit, Prime Minister Rumen Radev called on Washington and Tehran to de-escalate and added that Bulgaria values its good relations with both countries.

How can we counter a real strike?

The hypothetical scenario of a missile attack on the Bezmer base calls into question the state of Bulgaria's air and missile defense (ABM/AMD). If the missiles are not intercepted in their trajectory by allied forces in Turkey or US ships in the Mediterranean and Black Seas, our country must rely on its own and collective resources.

Own air defense capacity: Bulgaria still relies mainly on the Soviet-made S-300 long-range anti-aircraft missile systems. Although effective against aerodynamic targets and older ballistic missiles, they are obsolete and not optimized to deal with massed attacks from modern cruise missiles or low-altitude drone kamikazes.

NATO Integrated System: As a member of the Alliance, the security of Bulgarian skies is part of the NATO Joint Air and Missile Defense System (NATINAMDS). In the event of a real risk, Bulgaria can immediately request the deployment of American Patriot complexes or French SAMP/T systems from the allies. At this time, the Ministry of Defense announced that there is no need for an emergency deployment of Patriot systems (Source: segabg.com).

Radar early warning: Bulgaria is fully integrated into the NATO radar network, which guarantees detection of missile launches from the Middle East in their initial phase, providing valuable time for reaction and activation of air defense.

Conclusion:

The risk of a direct Iranian strike against the Bezmer airbase remains minimal and rather hypothetical, as Tehran would hardly risk triggering Article 5 of the NATO Treaty. However, the geopolitical reality of July 22, 2026 shows that providing logistical infrastructure for the needs of the United States automatically turns Bulgaria into a piece of the great Middle Eastern chessboard.